UAE official: Iran war could end soon, future deal must focus on missiles

A senior United Arab Emirates official called for an immediate end to Iranian attacks against Gulf states , warning that Tehran’s actions have created a deep trust gap in the region that could last for decades.

Speaking to Reuters, the official said the UAE wants Iranian aggression against noncombatant countries in the Gulf to stop immediately.

Iranian strike in Dubai

“The UAE wants the Iranian aggression against non-combatant states, the Gulf states, to end immediately,” the official said.

The official added that Gulf countries have been preparing for possible escalation, including securing supplies.

“We have been getting ready, preparing in terms of food stock and facilities,” the official said.

The official also suggested the war involving Iran could end “sooner rather than later,” but warned that the damage to regional trust would remain long after the fighting stops.

“Iran attacks create a huge trust gap that will last for decades to come,” the official said.

According to the official, any future diplomatic agreement with Iran would likely expand beyond the nuclear issue and place greater emphasis on missile capabilities.

“Any new negotiated settlement with Iran will no longer be confined to nuclear,” the official said. “Missiles are now center stage.”

The official also praised France’s military support to the UAE during the conflict .

“French support has been stellar,” the official said, adding that Rafale fighter jets deployed from the first day under France’s defense agreement with the UAE and have been participating in patrols intercepting missiles and drones.

The official said the UAE would continue defending the country while working to restore stability.

“We will continue defending the country and defending everybody here, making sure we slowly go back to normal,” the official said.

Despite regional tensions, the official said the UAE’s economic outlook remains strong.