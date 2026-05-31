IDF captures strategic Beaufort Castle, signals readiness to expand Lebanon campaign

In a statement, the military said the operation is a large-scale campaign in the Beaufort Ridge and Wadi Saluki areas of southern Lebanon. The operation began several days ago, when substantial ground forces from the Golani Brigade, the 7th Armored Brigade, the Givati Brigade, the Fire Brigade and the Multidimensional Unit crossed the Litani River in what the military described as an effort to "remove the direct threat to the Galilee Panhandle and Metula."