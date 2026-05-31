IDF captures strategic Beaufort Castle, signals readiness to expand Lebanon campaign

The IDF said it has captured the Beaufort Castle stronghold in southern Lebanon and that troops are "establishing a presence in the area."
In a statement, the military said the operation is a large-scale campaign in the Beaufort Ridge and Wadi Saluki areas of southern Lebanon. The operation began several days ago, when substantial ground forces from the Golani Brigade, the 7th Armored Brigade, the Givati Brigade, the Fire Brigade and the Multidimensional Unit crossed the Litani River in what the military described as an effort to "remove the direct threat to the Galilee Panhandle and Metula."
The military said the operation was approved by the chief of staff and carried out following a structured battle plan, including preparatory fire and advance operational measures to prepare the area under the direction of Northern Command. The operation is focused on securing control of the Beaufort Ridge and the Wadi Saluki area, while targeting Hezbollah and destroying infrastructure it said had been established on the ridge with Iranian support.
The military also said that before ground forces entered the area, the Israeli Air Force carried out intensive strikes against Hezbollah targets, supported by artillery and tank fire.
"The IDF is operating near Nabatieh, which serves as a significant center of power for the Hezbollah terrorist organization in southern Lebanon, and is prepared to expand the offensive as required," the military said.
First published: 06:42, 05.31.26