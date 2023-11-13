IDF releases names of 2 IDF soldiers killed in battle in Gaza; US struck Iranian-backed militia sites in Syria

The Israel Defense Forces early on Monday morning releases the names of two soldiers who fell in battle in Gaza: Maj. Isachar Natan, 28, from Kiryat Malachi, 28, and Staff Sgt. Itay Shoham, 21, from Rosh Ha’ayin, who were members of the Commando Brigade. A soldier working in the Oketz canine unit was seriously injured in Gaza on Sunday. The announcement brings to 44 the number of soldiers who have fallen since the start of the ground war in Gaza.

An American official confirmed that overnight the U.S. bombed two targets in eastern Syria, not far from the Iraqi border, and said that a control center and a weapons depot of the pro-Iranian militias were hit. According to Arab reports, at least one person was killed in the bombings, and the U.S.-based Fox News network reported that the number is six to seven. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that it was President Joe Biden who ordered the attacks to be carried out. "The president has no higher priority than maintaining the safety of American soldiers," he said.

3 View gallery Maj. Isachar Natan, 28, from Kiryat Malachi, 28, and Staff Sgt. Itay Shoham, 21, from Rosh Ha’ayin ( Photo: IDF Spokesman's Unit )

The Lebanese al-Mayadeen network, which is close to Hezbollah, reported early Monday that in response to the U.S. bombings in Syria on Sunday night, 15 artillery shells were fired at the American al-Amr base, east of Deir ez-Zur. According to the report, four Americans were killed in the attack. Other sources reported that the American base al-Shadadi in al-Hasakah was also attacked

The White House said that among the American citizens held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip is a three-year-old girl whose parents were killed in the Hamas surprise attack on October 7, according to the readout of the conversation between U.S. President Joe Biden and the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. Biden, according to the statement, "unequivocally condemned the holding of the hostages by Hamas, including many children. The two leaders agreed that all the hostages should be released without further delay."

3 View gallery Joe Biden ( Photo: AP )

Meanwhile, a new an AP-NORC poll found that almost half of Democrats oppose the way U.S. President Joe Biden is handling Israel's war with Hamas. "The survey found that 50% of Democrats support the way Biden is acting during the conflict, while 46% are opposed - and the two groups are fundamentally divided in their views regarding US support for Israel," the survey noted. "Support for Biden on this issue has dropped slightly since August, as an AP-NORC poll conducted at the time found that 57% of Democrats approved of his actions and 40% disapproved of them.

The European Union on Sunday evening condemned Hamas's use of "hospitals and civilians as human shields" in the Gaza Strip while calling on Israel for "maximum restraint" in order to protect civilians in the ongoing war.

“The European Union is seriously concerned by the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” said Josep Borrell, the EU’s head of diplomacy, in a statement.

More than 800 foreign nationals left the Gaza Strip for Egypt Sunday through the Rafah crossing, CNN reported late Sunday, citing an Egyptian border official. According to the Egyptian source, this is the largest number of people who have passed through the crossing in one day, since the evacuations from the Strip began.

3 View gallery Gazans take shelter near Shifa hospital ( Photo: Reuters/Doaa Rouqa )

The World Health Organization warned late Sunday that the Shifa Hospital in Gaza, where about 2,300 people remain, has already stopped functioning as a medical center. "The situation is dangerous," said the head of the organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Hamas claimed that some of the premature babies being treated at the hospital died as a result of power outages there. The terrorist organization denied the Israeli accusation - which was backed up in the recording - that its terrorists had prevented the transfer of fuel to the hospital the night before, and claimed that the amount the IDF was talking about, 300 liters, would not have kept electricity going for very long.