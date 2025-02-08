Held in Hamas tunnels, clueless about October 7—freed hostages only fed more a week before release

After 491 days underground in Hamas captivity, Ohad Ben Ami , Eli Sharabi and Or Levy returned to Israel, frail and emaciated, with little knowledge of the devastation of October 7 or the fate of their families.

The three men, abducted in the early hours of the Hamas attack, spent most of their captivity underground, deprived of sunlight, communication and reliable information. Some were occasionally exposed to Al Jazeera broadcasts, but many details remained unknown.

5 View gallery Eli Sharabi, Or Levy and Ohad Ben Ami

Or Levy only learned after his release that his wife, Einav, had been murdered, while Eli Sharabi was informed by his siblings that his wife and daughters were also killed in the massacre, and his brother Yossi died in captivity .

In the week leading up to their release, the hostages were given more food and water, likely due to increased humanitarian aid shipments and Hamas' effort to present them in better condition.

Dr. Hagar Mizrahi, a senior Health Ministry official, described the long-term damage inflicted on the hostages .

"Hamas prepares the hostages for their staged release, trying to make them appear healthier," she said. "But starvation, humiliation and inhumane conditions leave lasting damage. Even those who appear physically well have suffered immensely and face severe long-term consequences from such prolonged captivity."

Or Levy reunites with his family in the hospital ( Video: GPO )

Or Levy, Eli Sharabi and Ohad Ben Ami airlifted to the hospital ( Video: IDF )





\Levy, who had no way of confirming his wife’s fate, was at one point told by his captors that his brother Michael had spoken on his behalf at the UN Security Council, a rare acknowledgment from his jailers that his family was fighting for him.

On October 7, Levy and his wife Einav were attending the Nova music festival. As Hamas launched its attack, the couple fled into a roadside shelter along with dozens of others, seeking safety. The shelter became a site of mass slaughter, with Einav and 26 others killed, while Or was taken hostage.

After his release from Hamas captivity, he finally reunited with his 3-year-old son Almog. But alongside the relief of freedom came the devastating news that Einav was murdered in the same shelter where they had taken refuge.

Held in a Hamas tunnel for over a year, without communication or knowledge of the outside world, Levy had only suspected his wife had been killed. It was only after his release that his family confirmed the truth.

5 View gallery Levy paraded by Hamas before his release ( Photo: AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana )

Geula Levy, Or’s mother, described her son’s first accounts from captivity, saying he had asked about other victims from the shelter.

"He knows what happened there," she said. "He knew Hersh Goldberg-Polin was injured, and he thought he had been freed. He asked if we had heard his name."

Goldberg-Polin, a dual Israeli-American citizen, was executed in Hamas captivity in late August .

Levy had also assumed that Almog Sarusi, another hostage later murdered in a Hamas tunnel alongside Goldberg-Polin , had survived. "He was convinced that Hersh and Almog had both returned home," his mother said.

5 View gallery Levy reunites with his family in the hospital ( Photo: GPO )

Geula shared one of the haunting details Or recalled about his time underground—the complete disconnection from the outside world.

"I asked him if he was cold in the tunnel," she said. "He told me, ‘You don’t feel temperature down there. We couldn’t tell if it was summer or winter.’"

'His face tells the world the hell he endured'

"Our hearts tremble, and our minds refuse to believe the sight of Or, who has returned to us in such dire condition," his family said in a statement. "His face tells the world the hell he endured for 491 days at the hands of Hamas monsters.

"After 491 painful days of waiting and longing, our Or has finally come home. After an unbearable period of darkness, we can finally hold him again and begin healing his body and spirit. Words cannot capture the depth of emotions we feel at this moment—overwhelming pain, relief, tears of joy alongside deep sorrow for the time stolen from us. We embraced him tightly, tighter than ever before, and yet it is still hard to believe he is truly here. We eagerly await the moment when little Almog and Or will finally reunite, a hug we have been waiting for with every breath.

5 View gallery Levy airlifted to the hospital with his family, holds up a sign reading, 'Moggie, Daddy's coming home' ( Photo: IDF )

"Amid all this emotion, our thoughts turn to Einav, of blessed memory, Almog’s mother, who was murdered on that cursed day. Her loss has left an immeasurable void in our hearts. We believe she is watching from above, finding comfort in seeing Almog finally receive his father’s embrace. Her memory and legacy will always be with us."

The family also expressed their deep gratitude to the people of Israel: "Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the warm embrace, the unwavering support and the companionship throughout this difficult journey. Every person who stood by us, every word, every gesture, every prayer meant the world to us."

"This period has left deep scars, and our hearts are still learning to believe that the nightmare is over," the family added. "These moments are overwhelming and filled with intense emotions of every kind. We need this time as a family—to gather, to breathe, to process and to begin the healing and recovery process."

5 View gallery Or Levy and his wife Einav who was murdered in the October 7 attack

They thanked the public for its interest and support but asked for privacy. "Please respect our space and allow us the quiet we need at this time."

Meanwhile, families of previously released hostages expressed frustration over comparisons between the condition of Or Levy, Ohad Ben Ami and Eli Sharabi and those freed in earlier rounds. Many called to avoid comparing one captivity experience to another, emphasizing that each hostage suffered in different ways.

At the same time, nearly all hostages released in previous deals watched the latest release closely, and their families joined public calls urging the government to bring the remaining hostages home as soon as possible.