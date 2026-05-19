Father of Israeli embassy employee murdered in terror attack conflicted about seeking death penalty

Seeking the death penalty for the terrorist who killed two Israeli embassy employees in Washington DC a year ago is a complex issue for the father of one of them.

Daniel Lischinsky, father of Israeli embassy employee Yaron Lischinsky, 30, who was murdered in a shooting attack last May alongside his partner, Sarah Milgrim , 26, spoke with ynet on Tuesday about the complexity of prosecutors’ demand to seek the death penalty for the terrorist.

“It is difficult to take a person’s life. Religiously, a sin is a sin. He certainly deserves punishment and to pay for what he did, but thank God it is not me who has to decide what punishment,” the bereaved father told the ynet studio.

2 View gallery Israeli embassy employees Yaron Lischinsky and his partner Sara Milgrim were murdered outside the Jewish Museum in Washington DC

Although he was not Jewish, Yaron immigrated to Israel at age 16 from Nuremberg, Germany, and settled in Jerusalem. Since September 2022, he had worked as a research assistant in the political department of the Israeli Embassy in Washington. He met Sarah while they were both working at the embassy, and the two planned to marry in Israel.

On May 21, 2025, they were shot outside the Jewish Museum in Washington by Chicago resident Elias Rodriguez . Over the weekend, the U.S. Justice Department asked that Rodriguez receive the death penalty, arguing that the double murder was committed for antisemitic ideological motives.

“It is still very hard for us,” Daniel said, “but we are trying to move forward in life.”

2 View gallery Flowers near the scene of the attack ( Photo: Anna Moneymaker /Getty Images/AFP )

Referring to his family’s faith, he added: “Yes, we have no choice. Only the strength from above, the strength from God. It is always difficult when people talk about the death penalty. We know there are people who support it and people who oppose it. I’m glad I’m not the one who has to decide.”

The killer said he did it “for Palestine,” and yet you feel uneasy?

“He said he did it for Gaza and for Palestine. Of course I am not a murderer, but I am also a sinner like every other person. You cannot compare, but religiously, a sin is a sin.”