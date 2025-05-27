'We will carry your torch Sarah': Hundreds attend funeral of slain embassy employee

Funeral service for Sarah Milgrim in Washington DC ( Video: Congregation Beth Torah Overland Park )

Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter did not attend the funeral in person, having returned to Israel after being summoned for a reprimand over controversial remarks he made about Israel’s opposition and political left during a U.S. media interview. He paid his condolences in a private visit to Milgrim’s parents, Robert and Nancy, over the weekend. Leiter, whose son Moshe was killed in combat in Gaza in November 2023, told the family: “Sarah fell on the front lines of our public diplomacy battle. Her legacy lives on in our continued efforts to explain what Israel does and what it faces.”

4 View gallery Saray Milgrim at work ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

In a show of solidarity, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance visited the Israeli Embassy in Washington and signed the condolence book in memory of Milgrim and Lishinsky. Leiter thanked him for “his compassion and support since the attack,” calling it “a symbol of the deep friendship between our nations and our shared fight against terrorism.”

Representing Israel’s Foreign Ministry at the funeral was Sawsan Hassan, head of public diplomacy at the embassy and Milgrim’s direct supervisor. In her eulogy, Hassan described Sarah as “a bright light that shone in places that struggled to accept its presence”—a proud Zionist who stood tall in the face of hostility on campuses, in environmental groups, LGBTQ circles, and women’s rights organizations. “Sarah stood firm, loyal. She passed the baton to us—we have no choice but to continue her work,” Hassan said.

4 View gallery Funeral of Sarah Migrim in Washington ( Photo: Congregation Beth Torah Overland Park )

She read a letter Milgrim had sent her days before formally joining the embassy team, dated October 11, 2023. “It was a time of deep sorrow and uncertainty,” she recalled. Sarah had written: “I’m ready and available for any task you need help with, anytime.” Addressing Milgrim’s parents, Hassan added tearfully, “Nancy, Robert—if there was ever a true embodiment of our spirit, it was her.”

Attendees included both Israeli and Palestinian representatives from Tech2Peace, a group promoting joint tech ventures to foster Israeli-Palestinian dialogue. Also present were two young American embassy staffers, Abby and Katrina, who narrowly survived the shooting. “We will carry your torch, Sarah. We will continue your mission, speak for those who cannot, and defend the truths you stood for,” Hassan said on their behalf.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

“But words alone are not enough,” she added. “We must uproot antisemitism and anti-Zionism from our social circles, our schools, our media, and every corner of the internet. In Sarah’s memory, we will keep walking the noble path she courageously took. Sarah and Yaron did not die in vain.”

Sarah’s rabbi spoke of her deep compassion, which began with her love for animals. “It may have started when she used Nancy’s oven mitts to rescue a rabbit—and returned them neatly afterward,” he said. He called her “a peacemaker who fought for justice for Palestinians,” adding: “If you truly wanted to help Gaza—to end the blockade and get humanitarian aid in—you could’ve asked Sarah. That’s exactly why she and Yaron were at the Jewish Museum that Wednesday night.”

4 View gallery Milgrim and her partner, Yaron Lishinsky

He continued: “She believed in a third narrative, one that emphasized shared humanity and mutual dignity over violence and revenge. If you really cared—if you were more than slogans and waving a gun—then why didn’t you just ask Sarah?”

A digital memorial website has been established in Milgrim’s honor, where friends and family have shared memories and tributes—from her early childhood to her decision to serve Israel even when friends turned their backs on her. The family requesteed donations toward trees planted in her name by Keren Kayemet LeYisrael (JNF). Within days, hundreds of trees were donated.

Among the posted memories was a tribute from Lauren Packer, a high school classmate: “No matter what was going on—at school or in life—Sarah was always kind. Always.” A former colleague recalled a childhood visit to Sarah’s home, where she was charmed by ducklings temporarily living in the bathroom. “They pooped everywhere... the smell was awful,” she wrote. “But Sarah was so happy. She never complained, just hugged them and talked to them like they were the best animals in the world.”





4 View gallery Flowers in memory of the murdered near the scene of the attack ( Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images/AFP )

Milgrim held a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and additional degrees in international studies from American University and the United Nations University for Peace in Costa Rica. She began working at the Israeli Embassy in 2023, shortly before Hamas’ October 7 attack. In the public diplomacy department, she focused on outreach to progressive groups, inclusion of marginalized communities, and advocacy for people with disabilities.

Milgrim and Lishinsky met while working together at the embassy and quickly became a couple. Their families described a joyful and loving relationship. “He was perfect in our eyes, and she had never been happier,” said her father, Robert. “A week before they were murdered, Yaron bought an engagement ring—she didn’t know. They were supposed to fly to Jerusalem on Sunday to meet his parents. Everything was already planned.”

Arrest of Washington Embassy shooter - he shouts 'Free Palestine' ( Photo: X social media platform )

The two had attended a Jewish-American Committee (AJC) event for young diplomats the night of the shooting. The attacker, Elias Rodriguez, opened fire outside the venue, shouting “Free Palestine,” and killed the couple. Hassan, who was meant to attend but stayed home with her son, received a frantic call: “They’re shooting at us. They shot Yaron.” Rodriguez reportedly fired 21 bullets, executing Milgrim as she tried to crawl away. She was pronounced dead at the hospital about 30 minutes later.

In response to the attack, a group of 50 Republican members of Congress submitted a formal resolution honoring Milgrim and Lishinsky. The resolution condemns all forms of antisemitism, specifically referencing the shooting, and calls for stronger enforcement of hate crime laws and protection of religious freedoms. It notes that the victims “worked to promote education, tolerance, and dialogue on behalf of the Israeli government,” and that “their deaths are a brutal reminder of the growing threat of antisemitism and terrorism against the Jewish community.” The resolution identifies the assailant as affiliated with the American radical left and a Marxist political party.