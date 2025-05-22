He waited, opened fire, discarded gun—and declared 'Intifada': Step by step through the Washington attack

Authorities say the shooter, Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago , arrived at the museum Wednesday evening and waited outside before carrying out the attack.

Here is how the events unfolded, according to eyewitnesses and law enforcement:

Rodriguez was seen walking back and forth in front of the Jewish museum, which was hosting an event for young diplomats. Among the attendees were Yaron Lishinsky, 30, and his partner, Sarah Milgrom, 26, both staffers at the Israeli Embassy.

At 9:07 p.m., as the event concluded and participants began exiting the building, Rodriguez pulled out a firearm and opened fire on four people. Lishinsky and Milgrom were killed at the scene. The shooter then threw away his weapon.

Witnesses, unaware he was the assailant, mistook Rodriguez for a bystander in shock. “We saw a distressed man and thought he needed help and a safe place,” said Katie Klesher, an attendee.

Rodriguez was brought inside the museum by others offering aid. “People calmed him down, gave him water, cared for him,” said witness Yoni Klein. “We had no idea he was the shooter.”

When police arrived, Rodriguez identified himself as the gunman. “I did it. I’m unarmed,” he reportedly told officers. He then produced a keffiyeh and added: “I did it for Gaza. There is only one solution—intifada, revolution. Free Palestine.” He also directed police to the location where he had discarded the firearm.

Investigators said Rodriguez did not know the victims or that they worked for the Israeli Embassy. Israeli officials believe the attack was antisemitic in nature and targeted Jews at a Jewish institution.

In the aftermath, security was increased for Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter, Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon, and other diplomatic officials. Staff at Israeli missions worldwide received briefings on security protocols, including lowering their public profile.

The following morning, U.S. law enforcement searched a residence in Chicago linked to Rodriguez. CNN reported that 20 law enforcement vehicles arrived at the scene and blocked off the street.

Lishinsky had planned to propose to Milgrom during an upcoming trip to Israel. “She told me they were flying to Israel to meet his family,” said Einav Hadari, deputy spokesperson at the embassy. “I asked if she expected to return with a ring. She said, ‘I hope so.’”

Lishinsky had immigrated to Israel from Germany and faced early challenges integrating into Israeli society. His former teacher at Boyar High School in Jerusalem, Lior Gutman, recalled, “He struggled at first with Hebrew and cultural differences, but he found connection through soccer and music. He became a confident representative of Israel abroad.”

“Sadly,” Gutman added, “he and his partner never got the chance to build a home in Israel.”