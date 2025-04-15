Hostage's mother: Netanyahu told me only Hamas decides who to release

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the mother of a hostage held in Gaza that Hamas alone determines which hostages will be released under any potential deal, a revelation that underscores the limited leverage Israel has in ongoing negotiations with the terror group.
During a call Monday evening with Ditsa Or, whose son Avinatan Or is among the hostages abducted on Oct. 7, Netanyahu reportedly acknowledged that Israel does not influence the selection process. “Only Hamas determines the list,” he said, according to a statement from the advocacy group Forum Tikva, of which Ditsa Or is a member.
The conversation came amid growing pressure on Netanyahu's government and rising frustration among the families of hostages, following widespread reports in Arab media revealing the details of a new Israeli proposal sent to Hamas. Egypt officially confirmed it had passed the proposal to the group, and Hamas has said it is reviewing it with “high national responsibility.”
In the call, Netanyahu updated three mothers of hostages — Or, as well as the mothers of Tamir Nimrodi and Eitan Horn — about what he described as “intensive” negotiations currently underway to secure their loved ones’ release. A statement from his office said he “outlined the efforts being made to bring the hostages home.”
According to Forum Tikva, Netanyahu informed Or that the proposed deal could lead to the release of up to 10 living hostages, including Edan Alexander, a dual Israeli-American citizen. But Or voiced concern over the phased nature of the deal and warned that “whoever is left behind in this stage will have no chance of coming home.” She urged Netanyahu to ensure all hostages are released together, saying, “There is a moral obligation to bring them all back at once, on the same bus.”
Netanyahu responded that her assessment was “completely untrue” and reiterated his commitment to securing the return of all hostages. “We are committed to this,” he said.
Or also criticized the government’s approach, saying the phased releases were causing deep tensions among the families. She questioned the criteria used to determine who is released and received Netanyahu’s admission that Israel has no control over the lists — Hamas alone decides.
In a follow-up statement, Forum Tikva said Or contrasted the lack of progress in Gaza with the Israeli military’s “bold and uncompromising” campaign in the north, referring to operations in Lebanon and Syria. “We achieved enormous and unexpected results. We saw miracles,” she said. “I call on you, Prime Minister, to lead equally forceful action in the south.”