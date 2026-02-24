'Contact us': CIA follows Mossad with appeal to Iranians in Persian

The CIA issued on Tuesday a public appeal to Iranians for information, following a similar outreach effort attributed to Israel’s Mossad, amid heightened alert over the possibility of a U.S. strike on Iran.

The CIA issued on Tuesday a public appeal to Iranians for information, following a similar outreach effort attributed to Israel’s Mossad, amid heightened alert over the possibility of a U.S. strike on Iran.

The CIA issued on Tuesday a public appeal to Iranians for information, following a similar outreach effort attributed to Israel’s Mossad, amid heightened alert over the possibility of a U.S. strike on Iran.