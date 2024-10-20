Israel cool to US renewed push for cease-fire after Sinwar's death

U.S. President Joe Biden held a meeting over the weekend on the issue of the Israeli hostages in Gaza and efforts to renew a deal following the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. The meeting was attended by U.S. officials including National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, CIA Director William Burns, Biden's envoy to the Middle East Brett McGurk and others.
McGurk spoke with the families of the hostages with U.S. citizenship following the meeting and informed them of the administration's strong determination to reach a "breakthrough" and make progress in negotiations for a deal to free the hostages.
The U.S. sees the elimination of Hamas’ leader as a golden opportunity to renew cease-fire talks and the Biden administration is committed to doing everything possible on this matter despite the political timetable of the November presidential elections.
Both the U.S. and Israel are engaging in talks with mediators from Egypt and Qatar, trying to determine if negotiations with Hamas for a deal can continue at this time. Israel has expressed serious concerns about Hamas retaliating against the hostages for Sinwar’s death and has sent strong messages to the terror organization, warning them not to harm the captives.
Despite the U.S.’s determination, however, it seems nothing significant will take place until Hamas is clear on its plans for Sinwar’s appointed successor. One option is that a committee of senior officials, rather than a single person, might take over, which could make negotiations for a deal easier.
U.S. officials have said an agreement won't be reached if both sides remain firm on their conditions. However, a senior Israeli official claimed there won't be any significant progress or dramatic breakthrough in the hostage deal negotiations until the Israeli retaliation against Iran and its possible fallouts are through, as Sinwar's successors are unlikely to push for a deal before they’re sure a regional war won’t break out.
Moving forward, actions could lead to a larger regional arrangement that would also consider the issue of the hostages. Mossad chief David Barnea is leading a proposal that calls for a cease-fire and a political resolution on the northern border to include the hostage issue as a term.
Sinwar’s replacement does present an opportunity, as the mediators have openly said his elimination could provide a chance for positive change and facilitate a deal. However, an agreement won't happen until the situation between Israel and Iran is resolved.
