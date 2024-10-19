IDF releases footage of Sinwar slipping into tunnel before October 7 massacre

The IDF on Saturday released video footage showing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar the night before the October 7 massacre, carrying supplies to a hideout.
IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari revealed new details about the pursuit of Sinwar, who was killed last Wednesday, including how close he was to Israeli hostages during the manhunt.
"This evening, we are sharing footage from the IDF and Shin Bet’s pursuit of Yahya Sinwar," Hagari said. "We tracked his actions in the hours leading up to the massacre to understand his escape route. On the night before the massacre, Sinwar was focused on his own survival and that of his family. In the video, you can see him and his family slipping into an underground bunker beneath their home on October 6, just hours before the attack. For hours, Sinwar and his son are seen moving supplies—food, a flat-screen television, mattresses—keeping the operation secret to minimize exposure."
Sinwar, Hagari said, had constructed an underground fortress in Khan Younis, where he hid and directed the attack. "In February, IDF forces entered Khan Younis and located the path where he had been hiding. We found an underground complex with living quarters, showers, beds, safes and uniforms. Several times, our forces were just moments away from catching him."
The hideout was fully equipped, with televisions, food, sofas and communication devices. "We knew he had been there because we found his DNA on a tissue he used," Hagari said, adding that the hideout was just a few hundred yards from the tunnel where six hostages were executed in late August. "Sinwar spent most of his time underground between Khan Younis and Rafah, only emerging to flee."
Hagari also provided details on Sinwar’s final moments. "IDF and Shin Bet forces continued their operations above and below ground to capture Sinwar until he made a mistake. In the incident last Wednesday, forces engaged terrorists, who began fleeing to two nearby buildings. Sinwar escaped alone into one of them. Our forces fired at the building you see in the footage. This was the first time Sinwar, who had been hiding underground for a year, faced Israeli forces—and it was the moment he was killed."
The operation marked the conclusion of a relentless pursuit of Sinwar, whom Hagari described as the architect of the brutal October 7 massacre. "Tonight’s revelations once again demonstrate that Hamas leaders, wherever they are, prioritize their own survival over the lives of Gaza’s residents. Sinwar was a wanted terrorist who hid while war raged around him."
When asked if Sinwar's death improved conditions for a potential hostage deal, Hagari said, "Our mission is to create the conditions for the hostages’ return. There’s no doubt that Sinwar’s elimination aids that goal."
Regarding Israel's objectives in Gaza and humanitarian aid distribution, Hagari added, "We operate under political directives, including facilitating the entry of 250 trucks into Gaza, and we will continue as instructed."
