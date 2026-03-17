Nurses who treated wounded protesters in Iran were gang-raped, others shot to death

Two sisters who worked at a hospital in Tehran were arrested after treating wounded protesters during the wave of mass demonstrations that erupted in Iran earlier this year and then subjected to torture and gang rape by security personnel while in custody, according to a report by the opposition-affiliated outlet Iran International, which also has been cited by international media.
According to sources in Tehran who spoke to the outlet anonymously for fear of retaliation, the sisters worked at a medical center in the capital and treated protesters injured by live fire during the anti-regime protests. Testimonies indicate that one of the sisters, 33, was repeatedly sexually assaulted during her detention. Security personnel allegedly raped her in groups of two or three and used objects that caused severe injuries and heavy bleeding.
Her condition deteriorated to the point that doctors were forced to remove part of her intestines, and she underwent complex surgeries. She may also require a hysterectomy. Sources told the outlet that, before entering surgery, she asked doctors not to save her life. Her psychological condition is described as extremely severe, and due to fears she may harm herself, she is hospitalized under guard with her hands tied to the bed.
The second sister who was detained was also reportedly subjected to gang rape, suffered severe intestinal injuries and underwent a full hysterectomy.
According to the sources, the family paid large sums of money to an intelligence officer to secure the release of one of the sisters. As part of the arrangement, a document was signed stating she had been in a “temporary marriage” with one of the agents — a step intended to facilitate her release. She was also required to sign a statement claiming that after her release she would say she had been raped by “rioters.”
The incident began on January 8, when dozens of protesters wounded by gunfire were brought to the hospital in Tehran. According to the report, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ordered medical staff not to treat the wounded. Of the 27 staff members present in the department, 14 refused and attempted to continue providing care.
Security forces later stormed the hospital, reportedly opened fire on some of the wounded and assaulted staff members who resisted. Witnesses told Iran International that of seven nurses who continued treating patients, two were shot dead in front of their colleagues. Their families found their bodies days later at a detention facility. Five other nurses were arrested and disappeared for weeks.
Human rights organizations have in recent years warned that detainees in Iran face a high risk of torture and sexual violence. Amnesty International has warned that thousands detained during the latest wave of protests are at risk of severe abuse in custody. A U.N. Human Rights Council fact-finding mission has also reported evidence of serious violations by Iranian authorities, including arbitrary killings, arrests, torture and sexual violence against detainees.