Armed terrorist in show of force in Marwan Issa funeral

Armed Hamas terrorists participated on Friday in a funeral service for Marwan Issa, a senior member of the Hamas military wing, that was held in the El Bureij refugee camp in the center of the Strip. A massive crowd of Gazans attended the event.

Issa was killed in an airstrike on Gaza last march along with the head of the Hamas military wing Mohammed Deif.

Armed Hamas terrorists during the funearl of Marwan Issa in Gaza on Friday

Funeral of Marwan Issa in Gaza on Friday

The funeral was a show of force by Hamas ahead of another release of hostages scheduled for Saturday and after U.S. President Donald Trump announced his plan to remove and relocate Palestinians from Gaza while it is rebuilt, an idea that was widely rejected by Palestinians and Arabs across the Middle East.

Issa who was the third among Hamas leaders and considered a deputy of Deif was the victim of one of Israel's most significant achievements during the war, eliminating Deif who was the mastermind of the Hamas massacre and had evaded assassination by Israel, over years.

Mass crowd and armed terrorists at Marwan Issa's funeral in Gaza





The IDF said that the senior terrorist who was 59 when he was killed, was among the terror group's founders, an architect of the military operations of Hamas and involved in the planning of the October massacre. He was also complicit in the planning and executing of the abduction of IDF soldier Gilad Shalit in 2006, who was held as a hostage in Gaza until 2011 when he was released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, including Yahya Sinwar who soon became the Hamas leader.

Issa who had been jailed for his terror activity in the past, was among the Hamas members most wanted by Israel. He, like Dief escaped previous assassination attempts, including when his home was bombed in 2021, killing his brother. His face was unfamiliar to the public before 2011, when he was photographed during a reception for the prisoners released in the Shalit deal.

Marwan Issa, aftermath of the IDF bombing that killed Issa and Mohammed Deif

Unlike many Hamas leaders, Issa remained in the Gaza Strip. His son was killed in an airstrike in December, and his oldest son died about a year ago due to illness; at that time Issa failed to get him out of the Gaza Strip for medical treatment.

Issa was one of the planners of the Hamas attack on October 7, and his elimination is a severe blow for Hamas."He was a multifaceted figure who simultaneously held three roles. He was the 'Defense Minister' of Hamas, a member of the Hamas government; additionally, he was the 'Deputy Chief of Staff,' serving as the deputy head of the military wing. Perhaps most importantly, he was the strategic mind of Hamas," Managing Director of the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) and former head of the Military Intelligence Maj. Gen. (Res.) Tamir Hayman said.