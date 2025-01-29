Israeli airstrike kills 10, including top terrorist commander, in northern West Bank

An Israeli airstrike in the northern West Bank killed at least 10 people, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Wednesday. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported four others were seriously wounded.
The IDF confirmed that its aircraft struck an armed terrorist cell in the village of Tamun as part of an ongoing security operation in the area.
Palestinian sources identified several of those killed, including Osama Bani Odeh, Montaser Bani Odeh and Omar Basharat, commander of the Tamun Battalion of Palestinian Islamic Jihad. According to Palestinian reports, the Palestinian Authority’s security forces had detained Osama Bani Odeh’s father the previous day, attempting to pressure him into surrendering.
On Monday, Israeli jets struck a vehicle in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm as part of a joint anti-terror crackdown by the military and Shin Bet. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the strike killed Iyad Abu Atiyeh, commander of Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades in the camp, and left three others wounded, with moderate to light injuries. Footage from the scene showed the vehicle engulfed in flames.
Israeli officials later confirmed Abu Atiyeh was killed alongside another terrorist. "He was involved in multiple shooting attacks, including one at the Ramin Junction in July last year that wounded three Israeli civilians," the military and Shin Bet said in a joint statement.
"His elimination is part of an ongoing intensive counterterrorism effort against terrorist infrastructure in the northern West Bank."