Missile fire triggers sirens in south as IDF pounds Iranian arms production sites

Air raid sirens sounded Friday in several communities in the southern Negev desert and the Dead Sea area after a launch from Iran, and the missile was intercepted with no injuries reported.
Meanwhile, alerts warning of missile and drone fire sounded along the northern front following launches from Lebanon throughout the morning.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said 261 people were admitted to hospitals nationwide over the past 24 hours as a result of attacks from Iran and Lebanon. One of the wounded, injured in a rocket strike from Lebanon on Nahariya a day earlier, was listed in critical condition. The attack killed Ori Peretz, a 43-year-old resident of the northern city, while the rest of the wounded were in light to moderate condition or were being treated for shock.
The IDF said the air force, acting on intelligence from military and naval intelligence units, struck Iran’s main site for producing missiles and naval mines in the city of Yazd. The military said the site was used to plan, develop, assemble and store advanced missiles intended for launch from cruise vessels, submarines and helicopters against maritime targets.
Additionally, the air force also carried out strikes overnight on ballistic missile production sites and air defense systems across Iran, including launchers and storage sites. In Tehran, the military said, the strikes targeted infrastructure and sites used by the government to manufacture weapons. Earlier, the military said it had completed a broad wave of strikes in the Iranian capital.
Officials have said that Israel killed Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of the naval branch of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, along with other senior officers, in a targeted strike overnight Thursday.
In Lebanon, an airstrike hit Beirut’s southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold. The strike came after Hezbollah said it had carried out over 90 attacks against Israel and Israeli forces in Lebanon.