Iran’s Quds Force fades under Qaani as regional proxies stand down in Israel war

Among those killed was

Behnam Shahriyari

, a senior Quds Force commander responsible for overseeing weapons transfers to Iranian proxies across the region, according to the

IDF

. Another high-profile target,

Saeed Izadi

, had reportedly financed and armed Hamas ahead of the

October 7 massacre

in southern Israel.

Izadi was also instrumental in training Palestinian terror groups

in

Gaza

and the

West Bank

, facilitating coordination between Hamas and Hezbollah, and fostering ties with the

Assad regime

in

Syria