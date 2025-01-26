Female IDF hostages weren't allowed to hold hands or cry | New details about their captivity

They weren’t allowed to hold hands or cry, but they found ways to support one another. A day after the emotional release of the four IDF lookouts from Hamas captivity – Liri Albag, Naama Levy, Karina Ariev, and Daniella Gilboa – new details emerged about their 477 days of suffering. Statements from their families at Rabin Medical Center, where the freed hostages are currently recovering, were broadcast live.

4 View gallery Naama Levy reunited with friends at the hospital ( Photo: GPO )

Yoni Levy, Naama’s father , opened his statement by saying: “For 15 months, I spoke to you many times. From the depths of my heart, I addressed decision-makers, the media, the people of Israel, and world leaders. I pleaded, as a father, trying to save his daughter from hell. This moment, standing here today, is the moment I prayed for, imagined, and hoped for during 477 days – not just for myself, but for all of us. On October 7, our country shattered into thousands of pieces, leaving families forever broken. That was the moment our personal lives were shaken, and we became known as ‘the family of Naama Levy, the abducted lookout.’"

“I am certain that the events at the Nahal Oz outpost will eventually be thoroughly examined through a state inquiry. Naama is now safe with us, surrounded by family and friends, but the fight is not over. There are still 90 hostages that we must bring home. They are our sons and daughters, the very foundation upon which our country is built. There will be no healing, no revival, until we know that the State of Israel is the father and mother of every one of us.”

Orly Gilboa, Daniella’s mother , said: “Our Daniella is home. How long I’ve waited to say that. How long I’ve waited for this moment, to give thanks that my Daniella has returned home and is now just meters away from me. My daughter came back thin and pale. She suffered in captivity, but she remains the same wonderful and talented girl she was before they took her. She hasn’t lost her spark of mischief or her pride as an Israeli, as you could see yesterday during the so-called ‘ceremony’ marking their release."

“Daniella was abducted as Danielle. We added an extra vowel to her name on the advice of a rabbi during her captivity. She saw us at rallies, refusing to give up, and she knew we would do everything to bring her back alive."

4 View gallery Daniella reunited with family ( Photo: GPO )

“This could have been any of our daughters left behind – someone’s beloved daughter who became part of this struggle, who became part of a true family we didn’t choose. We will not stop or give up until Agam is home – her and all the other hostages who must return by the end of this deal. Yesterday morning, I was still consumed by fear that the deal would fall apart, that Daniella wouldn’t come back to me. I ask and demand that the deal be fully implemented. Our new family, the family of the hostages, must receive everyone back. We owe it to them.”

Eli Albag, Liri’s father , expressed gratitude for public support of the hostage deal but harshly criticized those in the government who opposed it: “I’m emotional – Liri is back. Our Liri has returned. There are still 90 hostages: the Bibas family, Agam Berger, Arbel Yehoud. They should already be free. I thank the citizens of Israel – because of you, the hostages are starting to come home. We will not rest or stop until the last hostage is back. I want to tell Netanyahu and those who supported the deal: keep going until the end. To the opponents – this nation will hold you accountable. When you saw my daughter and the other three lookouts come out with proud smiles, where were you, those who voted against it ? I despise you.”

Sasha Ariev, Karina’s sister , said: “We are so grateful that Karina is with us, but we cannot forget for a moment everyone we lost at Nahal Oz, everyone who isn’t with us today. She’s just beginning to process what she went through, but your support will help heal some of those wounds. We still have 90 brothers and sisters who are far from home. Karina knows how that feels and can’t stop thinking about them.

4 View gallery Liri excited to see her friends again ( Photo: GPO )

“We are still waiting for Agam, Arbel, Shiri and all our loved ones. We will not rest or stop until everyone is back. I want to give special thanks to President Trump. We are full of hope for the future and need your continued support to bring all our brothers and sisters home. And to you, dear Mr. Witkoff, you are a sensitive and special person – thank you for everything you’ve done. The spirit of our people is what gives us the strength to continue.”

At the end of the statements, all the families formed heart shapes with their hands, imitating the gesture Liri made from the window of an IDF helicopter after her release.

Details from Captivity

Naama Levy was held alone for a long period before being reunited with her friends. When she saw them, she asked if it was real and if they were alive. The four young women tried to pass the time by exercising and staying active, despite the harsh conditions and limited food. Their captors did not allow them to hold hands or cry, but they found ways to support one another. Daniella Gilboa and Karina Ariev were held together most of the time, and their bond – formed at their base before the abduction – grew even stronger.

Just as the families of the lookouts supported one another through the ordeal, so did the young women themselves. At the Rabin Medical Center ward where they are staying, there are many shared spaces, and they spend time together, supporting each other and meeting the families and friends they spoke about while in captivity.

4 View gallery Karina Ariev with her parents ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Daniella didn’t hear Eden Ben Zaken’s song dedicated to her while in captivity, but she was deeply moved when it was played for her for the first time. For now, the four freed women are being updated on everything that happened in the last 15 months, and they are also sharing their experiences. The family of Agam Berger – the lookout who was abducted with them and remains in captivity in Gaza – visited the hospital this evening and met with the now-liberated lookouts.