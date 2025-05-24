Late night cyberattack targets Israelis with fake hostage calls

Israeli users reported receiving anonymous phone calls Saturday overnight that featured recordings of hostages crying out, along with background sounds of explosions and air raid sirens. The Israel National Cyber Directorate said the incident is under investigation and described it as an attempt to spread panic among the public.
One of the calls reportedly contained audio from a Hamas propaganda video showing hostage Yosef Haim Ohana screaming, with Elkana Buchbut beside him. In the clip, Ohana is heard saying, “What will happen in a moment when I can no longer be with him and he’s left alone?”
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum confirmed receiving similar reports, noting that some calls appeared to come from fake versions of their own call centers. The calls included edited recordings of hostages screaming in fear, mixed with Israeli airstrikes and snippets from previously circulated Hamas videos.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The forum stressed it had no connection to the calls: “The people of Israel support the return of all the hostages and an end to the war. It’s time the government listened to the people and brought everyone home in a single deal.” Several members of the forum said they received the calls themselves.
The cyber directorate stressed that the calls do not harm the recipients' phones. “If such a call is received, it should be disconnected immediately and the number blocked,” it said, adding that the matter is being actively investigated.
Lena from Modi’in was among those who received two such calls — at 1:00 a.m. and again at 3:00 a.m. “I didn’t answer because I use Truecaller and saw warnings not to pick up,” she said. “In the morning I found a voicemail. I listened and heard someone speaking Hebrew, with explosions and sirens in the background. It was terrifying. I realized it wasn’t an authentic call.”