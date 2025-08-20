Missiles running low: US struggles to replenish interceptors depleted in aid to Israel

The Pentagon is warning of mounting strain on U.S. missile stockpiles as it seeks more than $3.5 billion in emergency funding to replace interceptors deployed in Israel since October 2023, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. The request highlights both the rising cost of America’s presence in the Middle East and growing concern over whether production can keep up with demand.
According to budget documents obtained by Bloomberg, the request is the latest in a series dating back to late 2023, shortly after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack and the first American deployments in the conflict. The largest spike came in April 2024, when Iran launched more than 110 ballistic missiles, 30 cruise missiles and 150 drones at Israel in its first direct mass strike. The newest request was filed this month.
The Pentagon warned that U.S. stockpiles have been depleted at an unsustainable pace. During Israel's war with Iran in June, American forces fired more than 100 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, interceptors — roughly a quarter of the system’s operational inventory. Only 11 new interceptors were produced last year, with 12 expected this year.
“This is not something the United States can afford to keep doing,” experts cautioned.
The latest request includes $1 billion for SM-3 interceptors made by RTX Corp., which were fired by Navy destroyers in April at a cost of $9 million to $12 million apiece. The Pentagon also asked to replenish THAAD interceptors, fund $9.2 million in radar maintenance, and cover special flight missions, munitions transport and naval upkeep.
U.S. Navy destroyers, including the USS Arleigh Burke and USS The Sullivans, worked with Army THAAD batteries deployed in the eastern Mediterranean and operated in coordination with Israel. While the combined defense shot down a portion of Iran’s missiles and drones, several still struck Israeli targets.
The emergency requests do not include the roughly $4 billion in weapons and equipment the U.S. has already supplied to Israel since Oct. 7. Those shipments were covered separately. Instead, the Pentagon said the funding is meant to offset costs incurred by U.S. Central Command during operations carried out “at Israel’s request or in coordination with Israel” to defend its territory, personnel or assets.
“The stockpiles are running low. We need more — and fast,” one former senior officer said.