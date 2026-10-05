The last messages: Families share the texts they received from loved ones on Oct. 7

'Mom and Dad are dead': Families of those murdered, kidnapped and injured in the Hamas massacre are sharing on social media, under the hashtag #כולנו710 (“WeAreAll710”), the messages their loved ones sent on October 7, 2023

Roy Rubinstein
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October 7
Ahead of the third anniversary of the October 7 massacre, families of those murdered and people who survived the attack have begun sharing on social media the harrowing messages they exchanged that morning.
The families are calling on the public to do the same and share their own exchanges with loved ones from that bitter morning. The special online campaign by some of the families, under the hashtag #כולנו710 (“WeAreAll710”), marks the start of memorial and protest events commemorating three years since that day.

'Terrorists broke into our home and took Chaim with them'

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נעם פרי, בתו של חיים פרי ז״ל שנחטף ונרצח בשבי, משתפת את ההודעה של אמה אוסנת על כך שחיים פרי נחטף לעזהנעם פרי, בתו של חיים פרי ז״ל שנחטף ונרצח בשבי, משתפת את ההודעה של אמה אוסנת על כך שחיים פרי נחטף לעזה
Noam Peri shares her mother Osnat's message that Chaim Peri was kidnapped to Gaza, where he was later killed
חיים פרי חיים פרי
Chaim Peri
Noam Peri, daughter of the late Chaim Peri, who was abducted and murdered in captivity, shared the message her mother, Osnat, sent after her husband was kidnapped to Gaza.
“‘Terrorists broke into our home and took Chaim with them,' read the message. That was the moment my world turned upside down. October 7, at 11:23 a.m. The world turned upside down for all of us that morning. Even if you were not directly affected by the massacre, you are invited to go back to your messages from that terrible morning and share them.”

'Mom, I’m OK. Don’t worry about me'

איל אשל, אביה של התצפיתנית רוני אשל ז"ל העלה את ההתכתבות האחרונה עם רוניאיל אשל, אביה של התצפיתנית רוני אשל ז"ל העלה את ההתכתבות האחרונה עם רוני
Eyal Eshel, father of the late observer Roni Eshel, posted the last correspondence with Roni
רוני אשל רוני אשל
Roni Eshel
Eyal Eshel, father of the late surveillance soldier Roni Eshel, shared his final correspondence with his daughter.
“On the morning of the massacre, we received a message from the phone number of the late Osher Barzilai — it was Roni, using Osher’s phone. She tried to reassure us, but looking back, that was the last time we spoke to her. Since then, her voice has fallen silent. I call on each and every one of you, even if you were not directly affected by the massacre, to go back to your messages from that cursed morning — to the moments of fear, shock and uncertainty. Share them too.”

'Dad and Mom are dead'

שיר מתיאס, בתם של שחר ושלומי שנרצחו בקיבוץ חולית, שיתפה את ההתכתבות בקבוצת הווטסאפ המשפחתית שיר מתיאס, בתם של שחר ושלומי שנרצחו בקיבוץ חולית, שיתפה את ההתכתבות בקבוצת הווטסאפ המשפחתית
Shir Mathias, daughter of Shachar and Shlomi, who were murdered on Kibbutz Holit, shared the correspondence in the family WhatsApp group
שחר ושלומי מתיאס מימין ובמרכז, וברוריה משמאל. צולם בסרט האחרון שצפו בו ביחד, ברבי, והתלבשו בהתאם בוורוד וסגולשחר ושלומי מתיאס מימין ובמרכז, וברוריה משמאל. צולם בסרט האחרון שצפו בו ביחד, ברבי, והתלבשו בהתאם בוורוד וסגול
Shachar and Shlomi Matias
(Photo: Private album)
Shir Matias, daughter of Shachar and Shlomi, who were murdered in Kibbutz Holit, shared messages from the family WhatsApp group.
“On the morning of the massacre, this is what our family WhatsApp group looked like. I call on each and every one of you, even if you were not directly affected by the massacre, to go back through your messages from that cursed day. Please share your own messages from October 7 as well.”

'Why isn’t anyone getting back to us?'

ויקי כהן, אמו של שורד השבי נמרוד כהן לאחר שקיבלה תמונות וסרטונים מהחטיפה של בנה נמרודויקי כהן, אמו של שורד השבי נמרוד כהן לאחר שקיבלה תמונות וסרטונים מהחטיפה של בנה נמרוד
Vicky Cohen, mother of captivity survivor Nimrod Cohen, after receiving photos and videos of her son Nimrod's kidnapping
שורד השבי נמרוד כהן בעצרתשורד השבי נמרוד כהן בעצרת
Former hostage Nimrod Cohen
(Photo: Yariv Katz)
Vicky Cohen, mother of captivity survivor Nimrod Cohen, shared the messages she sent after receiving photos and videos of her son’s abduction, as she tried to contact every possible official in the IDF.
“On the morning of the massacre, we received images of Nimrod being abducted to Gaza from the burning tank. Here are our messages to every possible official. The state had collapsed. No one answered.”

'I love you. Don’t cry'

עינב צנגאוקר אמו שורד השבי מתן צנגאוקר, שיתפה את ההתכתבות האחרונה עם מתן לפני שנחטף לעזהעינב צנגאוקר אמו שורד השבי מתן צנגאוקר, שיתפה את ההתכתבות האחרונה עם מתן לפני שנחטף לעזה
Einav Zangauker shared the last correspondence with Matan before he was kidnapped to Gaza
מתן צנגאוקרמתן צנגאוקר
Matan Zangauker
Einav Zangauker, mother of former hostage Matan Zangauker, shared her final exchange with Matan before he was abducted to Gaza.
“In his final moments in the safe room, Matan said goodbye to me. He was in the middle of hell, knowing the terrorists were getting closer. And I, his mother, was far away, unable to reach him, hug him or save my child. Within minutes, he would be abducted to Gaza. And the state was not there. Not that morning and not during the 738 days in which he was abandoned in captivity. To this day, I shudder every time I return to those words.”

'Praying you’re just asleep'

משפחות נרצחים וחטופים בקמפיין הודעות אחרונות 7.10משפחות נרצחים וחטופים בקמפיין הודעות אחרונות 7.10
Natalia Casarotti shared the message she sent to her son, Keshet Casarotti, who was murdered at the Nova music festival
(Photo: From Facebook)
קשת קסרוטי כלפהקשת קסרוטי כלפה
Keshet Casarotti, who was murdered at the Nova music festival.
Natalia Casarotti shared the message she sent to her son, Keshet Casarotti, who was murdered at the Nova music festival.
“By the time I sent you that WhatsApp message, you were already no longer alive, my beautiful boy. That message marked the beginning of the nightmare of our lives. And it has not ended. Three years later.”
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