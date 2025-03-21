Top court freezes dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar

The High Court of Justice issued an injunction Friday freezing the dismissal of Shin Bet director Ronen Bar, just hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly indicated he would not honor a ruling blocking the move.

Justice Gila Canfy-Steinitz ruled that Bar’s ouster, approved unanimously by the Cabinet hours earlier , would be suspended pending further legal proceedings. A hearing on the petitions against the dismissal will be held no later than April 8, with government responses due by March 24.

1 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Shin Bet director Ronen Bar ( Photo: Yair Sagi, ABIR SULTAN/AFP, Shutterstock )

“Without taking a stance on the petitions, and to prevent an irreversible situation, a temporary order is issued suspending the government’s decision until further notice,” the judge wrote.

Bar was scheduled to end his term on April 10 or upon the appointment of a permanent replacement, whichever came first.

The decision sparked sharp backlash from senior officials. Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi lashed out at the court, saying, “You have no legal authority to interfere. This is the government’s domain alone. Your order is invalid. The people are sovereign.”

The ruling came shortly after new quotes emerged from Thursday night’s Cabinet meeting in which Netanyahu reportedly told ministers: “Can anyone imagine continuing to work without trust due to a court order? That can’t happen—and it won’t happen.”

Bar did not attend the Cabinet meeting but issued a detailed letter rejecting the legal and professional basis for his dismissal, framing it as a politically motivated maneuver aimed at undermining the Shin Bet’s independence and ongoing investigations, including a sensitive probe involving alleged ties between staff in Netanyahu's office and the Qatari government .