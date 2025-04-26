Noa Argamani says cannot celebrate until all hostages are home, at Time Magazine Gala

Noa Argamani, who was rescued by the IDF after she was abducted during the Hamas massacre and was held hostage in Gaza, said she will continue to find until the remaining 59 hostages are returned. Argamani, who was chosen among the 100 most influential people of the year by Time Magazine, spoke at the Gala event in New York on Friday.
"I cannot celebrate as long as hostages are still held by Hamas, she said. Among those who remain in captivity is her partner Avinatan Or, who was with her at the Nova music festival during the massacre and was also abducted. "I cannot heal until Avitanan returns," Argamani said. "I cannot forget that this time last year, I was not sure that I would survive."
Time magazine chose Argamani for its list of most influential, along with U.S. President Donald Trump, his Vice President J.D. Vance, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the new Syrian ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa, among others.
In an interview with the magazine, she said that while in captivity, she was unable to learn about her partner's fate. "I asked everywhere I was, but no one knew anything. I did not know if he was alive or not. I did not want to know because the answer could have been too hard for me to bear."
She called on the public to visit the exhibit, The Moment the Music Stood Still, currently showing in several cities around the world. "Because I was there and many of my friends were massacred, it was hard for me to see the exhibition, but everyone should because we were there to dance and enjoy life. It was all about peace and love," she said, referring to the anti-Israel protests at Coachella earlier this month.
Argamani said such festivals should not be political. "It's important for people to come and see that all we wanted was to have a good time. We were not political, not from the right or the left," she said.