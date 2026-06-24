Defense Ministry civilian contractor killed in Gaza building collapse

Raad Abu al-Qi’an, a civilian contractor working for the Defense Ministry, was killed Wednesday when a building collapsed on top of him in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip.
Abu al-Qi’an was a resident of Hura, a Bedouin town in southern Israel.
The IDF described the incident as an “operational accident” and said his family had been notified. “The IDF and the Ministry of Defense extend their condolences to the family,” the military said.
Several Defense Ministry contractors have been killed during the war. In January 2025, Kobi Avitan, who operated engineering equipment in central Gaza, was shot and killed by IDF troops in a case of mistaken identification.
Liron Yitzhak died of wounds after being hit by mortar fire in Gaza. David Libi was later killed by an explosive device that struck the engineering vehicle he was operating. Although they worked for the IDF, they were not recognized as fallen soldiers.
On the Lebanon front, Amer Hujeirat, a resident of the northern city of Shfar'am who worked for a contractor carrying out engineering work for the Defense Ministry, was killed in April by a Hezbollah drone.