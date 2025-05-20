US 'frustrated' with Israel over stalled talks: 'Everybody pursuing deal - except them'

White House officials have expressed frustration with Israel's approach to negotiations aimed at securing a comprehensive ceasefire and the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza , according to people briefed on recent discussions in Doha and Washington.

In a recent conversation with relatives of hostages, U.S. officials reportedly said that while multiple parties are working to finalize a deal, Israel appears to be the lone holdout. “Everyone is working to promote a comprehensive deal—except Israel,” they said, according to participants in the meeting.

“The Americans are doing everything they can to reach a comprehensive agreement and end the war in Gaza,” the officials said. “That’s what President Trump wants, and that’s what he instructed his team to pursue.”

The statements reflect growing tensions between Washington and Jerusalem over the pace and direction of the ceasefire talks . While the Trump administration has emphasized its support for Israel, it has also signaled increasing urgency in resolving the conflict and securing the release of the remaining hostages.

Adam Boehler, President Trump’s special envoy for hostage affairs, dismissed as “fake news” reports that the U.S. had threatened to withdraw support for Israel if the war continues. In an interview with Fox News, Boehler said the president “continues to support Israel” and added, “He may say, ‘Hey, let’s try to end the war,’ and he may be firm about it, but his support for Israel is ironclad.”

Boehler confirmed that the U.S. is focused on efforts to secure the release of 58 hostages still held by Hamas. “The president is very clear—he wants things to come to an end,” he said. “Steve Witkoff is working very hard right now. Our primary focus is on bringing the hostages home, and then also on Israel’s security.”

Despite the impasse, the Palestinian news agency Ma'an reported Tuesday that “there is still a possibility of reaching a last-minute agreement.” Talks in Doha between Israel and Hamas are ongoing, according to the report, though they remain complicated by each side's demands.

Israel’s official negotiating team remains in Doha. On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the team is “working to exhaust every chance for a deal,” whether based on the U.S.-proposed Witkoff framework or as part of a broader end to hostilities that would include the release of all hostages, the exile of Hamas militants, and disarmament in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli officials confirmed that Witkoff presented a proposal over the weekend for the release of 10 living hostages and the return of 16 bodies in exchange for a 45- to 60-day ceasefire and the release of Palestinian prisoners. A second phase would reportedly include the release of all remaining hostages and the formal end of the war.

According to the officials, Israel has accepted the framework, but Hamas has not responded. American officials remain engaged in efforts to close the gap.