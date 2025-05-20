'We have not been able to bridge the gap': Qatar says Israel-Hamas hostage talks hit dead end

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed Al-Thani said Tuesday that negotiations between Israel and Hamas have effectively reached a dead end due to what he described as fundamental gaps between the sides.

"One side seeks a comprehensive agreement for Gaza, while the other insists on a partial deal. We have not been able to bridge the gap," Al-Thani said in a press briefing, blaming Israel’s “irresponsible and aggressive behavior” for undermining chances for peace.

2 View gallery Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed Al-Thani ( Photo: Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS )

Al-Thani noted that Qatar had hoped the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander would mark a turning point in efforts to end the war, but instead, “the response was violent strikes.”

He added that Qatar remains committed to working with Egypt and the United States to achieve a ceasefire. “We are determined, alongside our partners, to stop the war, secure the release of hostages and end the suffering of Gaza’s civilians,” he said, accusing Israel of launching an unprecedented wave of strikes that has killed hundreds of civilians. “Qatar adheres to a policy of fair mediation,” he added.

Despite Qatar’s diplomatic efforts, Al-Thani acknowledged that recent rounds of talks have failed to yield progress. “We are witnessing the collapse of any hope for de-escalation. The negotiations over the past weeks have not moved forward due to the fundamental divide,” he said.

2 View gallery Steve Witkoff, Benjamin Netanyahu, Khalil al-Hayya ( Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein, Yariv Katz )

He further accused Israel of politicizing the talks: “Since the beginning of the war, we have attempted to reach an agreement, but the prisoner exchange negotiations were repeatedly disrupted by political games.”

Israeli officials confirmed that on Saturday, U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff presented a proposal involving the release of 10 live hostages and 16 bodies in exchange for a 45- to 60-day ceasefire and the release of Palestinian prisoners under terms to be negotiated. The plan includes a second phase involving the release of all remaining hostages, both alive and deceased, and the end of the war.

According to Israeli sources, Jerusalem accepted the proposal, but Hamas has not responded—interpreted by negotiators as a tacit refusal. Despite the stalemate, the U.S. continues its efforts, and Israeli officials believe that all mediators—Qatar, Egypt and the U.S.—still see a path toward a potential deal. “The Americans expected Hamas to agree,” said one senior Israeli official, “but it’s clear the group is blocking the process.”

Meanwhile, in remarks made at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, Adam Boehler, U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy for hostage affairs, said progress was being made. “We’re getting closer to a deal,” Boehler said. “If Hamas presents a legitimate offer and is ready to release hostages, we’re open to it. I do think we're closer [to a hostage deal] than we ever were, and part of that is because of movement that the IDF and Israel did on the ground—it strengthens our hand.”

Israeli officials also confirmed reports that the U.S. is conducting parallel direct talks with Hamas outside the Doha channel , using Bishara Bahbah, a former leader of Americans for Trump, as an intermediary. Bahbah is reportedly relaying messages between the Trump administration and senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya, head of the terrorist group’s negotiating delegation. This same backchannel facilitated the release of hostage Edan Alexander.