Three years after Oct. 7, IDF begins long-delayed process to honor battlefield heroism

Three years after the outbreak of the war, the IDF is launching a formal process to review and award military commendations and decorations to officers and soldiers for acts of heroism during the defensive battles in Gaza border communities on October 7, 2023, and in the days that followed.

The IDF Casualties Directorate began notifying bereaved families on Thursday that the process was being launched, explaining its goals and significance.

Gallery IDF troops search the ruins of Kibbutz Be’eri in the days after October 7 ( Photo: Gadi Kabalo )

The move is highly sensitive both inside and outside the military. Several attempts were made over the past two years to begin the process, but none advanced. Exactly one year ago, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir announced the establishment of a committee to examine military commendations, but that initiative also remained stalled until now.

A commanders’ conference will be held next Wednesday to formally launch the review process. It will be led by Manpower Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Dado Bar Kalifa and Maj. Gen. Orly Markman, president of the Military Court of Appeals, with commanders from IDF brigades and sectors across the military expected to participate. The conference will present the framework for examining acts of bravery and sacrifice carried out by IDF personnel during the fighting on the day of the massacre.

“The purpose of the process is to provide appropriate recognition for extraordinary acts of heroism carried out during the battles, thereby preserving and passing on the legacy of battlefield courage to future generations,” the IDF said.

The military added that the process would be conducted “meticulously, with close examination of the details and accuracy of the facts, and with sensitivity and transparency.”

The IDF also will address acts of heroism by civilians during the October 7 battles. Cases involving exceptional civilian bravery that are deemed appropriate will be referred to the advisory committee to the president, under the existing mechanism for awarding the President’s Civilian Bravery Award.

IDF troops in the Gaza border communities on the day of the massacre ( Photo: Ziv Koren )

“Additional appropriate cases referred to the President’s Residence will also be examined by the committee, as were the cases brought before it until now,” the IDF said.

The launch follows months of public criticism over the prolonged delay in formally recognizing soldiers who fought in the battles to halt the Hamas assault.

In July last year, ynet reported that the military planned to establish a committee to examine thousands of recommendations that had accumulated from units in the field, but the process was delayed.

The IDF repeatedly said it could not move forward until its in-depth operational investigations into the October 7 battles had been completed. The process also was delayed by the ground campaign in Lebanon and the fighting against Iran. With those investigations now gradually reaching completion, the military says the awards committee can finally begin its work.

Throughout the war, some officials also voiced concern over possible political interference in decisions determining who would receive military commendations and decorations.