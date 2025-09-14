Hamas official reportedly in building hit by Israeli strike appears on TV

Tahir al-Nunu, a senior Hamas figure who was reportedly one of the targets in last week’s strike on a building in Doha, appeared Sunday in an interview on Al Jazeera. His appearance suggests that if he was indeed present at the site, he survived the attack. A Palestinian source told Ynet that al-Nunu was in the building. The interview showed only his face, and he did not appear to be injured.
Al-Nunu, who served as an adviser to former Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh — killed recently in Tehran — said during the interview: “We will not worry about the Israeli hostages more than Netanyahu does.” Referring to the stalemate in negotiations since the strike, he added that the “old approach to negotiations” is no longer valid “at this stage.”
He noted that the strike occurred just as senior Hamas officials were meeting to discuss a proposal put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump for a hostage deal. “A delegation was reviewing an offer presented to it in a mediating country, and yet it was attacked in this way,” al-Nunu said. “This means Netanyahu is not committed to the issue of the hostages and is not serious about the proposals presented to us over the past period.”
Meanwhile, Reuters reported Sunday that an updated draft resolution is expected to be adopted at the Arab-Islamic summit set to convene Monday in Qatar, in response to the strike. The draft warns that the Israeli attack endangers Israel’s ties with Arab states, and in a clear reference to countries that have already established relations with Israel, it also warns of harm to “existing agreements.”
The draft declaration of the emergency summit states that participating countries “reaffirm that Israel’s brutal attack on Qatar and the continuation of Israel’s hostile actions — including genocide, ethnic cleansing, starvation, blockade and colonization and expansionist policies — threaten the prospects for peace and coexistence in the region and jeopardize all that has been achieved on the path toward normalizing relations with Israel, including existing and future agreements.”