Hamas official reportedly in building hit by Israeli strike appears on TV

. A Palestinian source told Ynet that al-Nunu was in the building. The interview showed only his face, and he did not appear to be injured.

. A Palestinian source told Ynet that al-Nunu was in the building. The interview showed only his face, and he did not appear to be injured.

Al-Nunu, who served as an adviser to former Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh — killed recently in Tehran — said during the interview: “We will not worry about the Israeli hostages more than Netanyahu does.” Referring to the stalemate in negotiations since the strike, he added that the “old approach to negotiations” is no longer valid “at this stage.”

Al-Nunu, who served as an adviser to former Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh — killed recently in Tehran — said during the interview: “We will not worry about the Israeli hostages more than Netanyahu does.” Referring to the stalemate in negotiations since the strike, he added that the “old approach to negotiations” is no longer valid “at this stage.”

Al-Nunu, who served as an adviser to former Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh — killed recently in Tehran — said during the interview: “We will not worry about the Israeli hostages more than Netanyahu does.” Referring to the stalemate in negotiations since the strike, he added that the “old approach to negotiations” is no longer valid “at this stage.”