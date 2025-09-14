Arab foreign ministers meet in Doha ahead of emergency summit

The foreign ministers of the Arab League states and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation convened in Doha Sunday afternoon, following the Israeli strike in the Qatari capital last week. The meeting served as a preparatory event ahead of Monday’s summit, in which several Arab leaders will participate to discuss, among other issues, a response to Israel over the attack.

The draft resolution condemns the attack on the Hamas leadership in Doha, which they say is escalating instability, Reuters reports. "The countries oppose Israel's plans to impose a new reality on the region," the resolution says. The news agency emphasized that, according to the draft, the countries are not planning diplomatic or economic measures against Israel. However, the resolution may change during the conference.

2 View gallery Foreign Ministers of Arab League member countries gather

The gathering was opened by Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who stated that “the strike was against the principle of mediation itself,” and argued that “what encourages Israel to continue in its approach is the inability of the international community to hold it accountable.”

“The strike can only be described as state terrorism. Israel’s aggression will only lead to the failure of the negotiation process," he added. "The attack against Qatar’s sovereignty is a clear violation of international conventions and diplomatic and ethical norms. We must not remain silent or complacent in the face of this barbaric aggression.”

Al Thani further noted that Qatar may continue mediating between Israel and Hamas despite the strike.

2 View gallery Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani ( Photo: Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via Reuters )

“Israel’s conduct will not deter us from continuing our efforts with Egypt and the United States to stop the war,” he said. “We value the international consensus in the Security Council to condemn Israel and to support Qatar. The time has come for the international community to stop applying double standards. The region will not enjoy security and peace until the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights.”

Earlier, Hamas sent an urgent memorandum to the ministers gathered in Doha, as well as to the secretaries-general of the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the African Union Commission, and the United Nations.