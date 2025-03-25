EU top diplomat says during Israel visit that preventing nuclear Iran is 'main objective'

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Tuesday that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains the EU’s primary goal in the region, warning of Tehran’s destabilizing role in the Middle East and its support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Speaking during her first official visit to Israel, Kallas told Ynetnews that the bloc sees a “window of opportunity” to reduce the threat posed by Iran, which she described as weaker than it had been in the past. “Our main objective is that Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon,” she said. “We clearly see what they are doing—not only in the Middle East, but also in helping Russia and conducting hybrid attacks against European countries. Our policies must be stronger.”

4 View gallery European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas ( Photo: EU )

The Estonian diplomat, who also serves as vice president of the European Commission, acknowledged that efforts to formally designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization remain stalled due to the lack of consensus among member states. “The discussions are ongoing,” she said, “but EU foreign and security policy decisions require unanimity.”

Kallas’s trip marks the first visit to Israel by an EU foreign minister in more than a year, following a period of strained relations. Her predecessor, Josep Borrell, was effectively barred from entering the country after sharp criticism of Israel’s actions during the war in Gaza.

During her visit, Kallas met with President Isaac Herzog, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, and Opposition Leader Yair Lapid. She also met with families of hostages held in Gaza and visited the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, where she laid a wreath in the Hall of Remembrance.

The meetings aimed to signal a reset in EU-Israel relations. “We want to have good relations with Israel,” Kallas said. “I hope this visit is a milestone in that direction.”

EU supports Arab-led plan for Gaza, rejects Hamas role

One of the central topics of Kallas’s regional tour was Gaza’s future. She arrived in Jerusalem following meetings in Cairo with Arab foreign ministers, who presented her with a proposal for the reconstruction of the war-torn territory .

While describing the Arab initiative as “a good starting point,” she said several crucial issues need to be addressed before it can move forward. Chief among them is funding. “Right now, the European Union provides the bulk of aid to the Palestinians,” she said, urging Gulf nations to take a larger financial role.

A second issue, she noted, is governance—specifically the question of who will administer Gaza after the war. “Hamas should have no role in the governance of Gaza. That’s a security issue for Israel, and something that must be agreed upon.”

4 View gallery Hamas terrorists in Gaza ( Photo: Reuters )

The third unresolved question is security. “Who will ensure that terrorism doesn’t return to Gaza? We need to avoid another October 7,” she said, referring to the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel that triggered the ongoing conflict .

Kallas dismissed any notion of population transfer, saying: “We don’t support the involuntary displacement of populations. The reconstruction plan is better because it allows people to stay in Gaza while it’s being rebuilt.”

When asked whether the EU would accept refugees from Gaza, Kallas responded cautiously. “Migration is a major issue for many EU countries. It’s important that Palestinians can remain where they are and that no one is forced to leave their home.”

A cautious stance on Syria, and concerns over Israel’s democracy

Kallas also addressed broader regional dynamics, including the EU’s approach to Syria. Responding to questions about the opposition-led interim government headed by Ahmad al-Sharaa, she acknowledged the difficulty of working with figures linked to extremist pasts. “We know the history,” she said, “but when we speak with Syrian civil society, they are clear—they want the Assad regime to fall and to rebuild their country.”

4 View gallery Ahmad al-Shara ( Photo: AFP )

She said the EU is pursuing a step-by-step approach and has begun easing sanctions in order to offer Syrians hope through economic recovery. “If people have jobs, if companies can operate, then there is less chaos and less internal conflict.”

She added that Israel’s airstrikes in Syria and its control over buffer zones do little to improve the situation. “This clearly doesn’t help. Right now, Syrians are focused on stabilizing their country. We feel they are not a direct threat to Israel,” she said, making a similar observation about Lebanon, where a new government is attempting to curb Hezbollah’s influence.

Turning to Israel’s internal affairs, Kallas expressed concern about ongoing judicial reforms and political pressure on senior legal figures . “ Rule of law and judicial independence are fundamental values ,” she said. “We hope any changes respect democratic principles. The protests we’ve seen show that democracy here is strong—people are exercising their right to speak out.”

4 View gallery Anti-government protestors in Jerusalem ( Photo: Rafi Kutz )

She clarified that there is no EU initiative to sanction Israel. “There are proposals to impose sanctions on violent settlers, but no one is talking about sanctioning Israel itself,” she said. “There have been calls to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement, but there is no consensus for that.”

Kallas condemned a recent antisemitic attack in France and reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to fighting hatred. “There is no place for antisemitism in Europe,” she said. “We must fight it.”

'Two-State solution remains only viable path'

Kallas closed her visit by reaffirming the EU’s commitment to the two-state solution, describing it as the only viable resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “The Palestinian Authority is the best-suited entity to govern,” she said. “They need reforms, especially to root out corruption, and we are pressing them to do that. But alongside Israel’s security, the rights of Palestinians must be respected.”

She noted that many Israelis hold EU passports and acknowledged past discussions about Israel joining the bloc. “Our treaties specify that only countries geographically in Europe can join, and that’s an issue. But if Israel seriously considers it, we’re open to discussion.”

On the possibility of security cooperation, Kallas said Israel could potentially take part in the EU’s “Readiness 2030” defense strategy, depending on its strategic status with the EU.

When asked about the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, she declined to offer a position. “The ICC is an independent institution. It’s up to member states to decide how to respond,” she said. “I don’t run the Belgian government—you’ll have to ask them.”