Sinwar's body relocated to Israeli site after autopsy

The body of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was eliminated in Gaza on Thursday, was delivered to a secret facility in Israel following the completion of its autopsy, Ynet learned on Friday.
At this stage, it's unclear what will be done with his body and whether it will be used as a bargaining chip in future negotiations, which may also include a hostage deal to return the 101 Israeli hostages still held in the Gaza Strip.
The autopsy revealed Sinwar was shot in the head and his body showed indication of bullet wounds. His body weight was normal. The results of the toxicology report, which will determine whether he was under the influence of drugs or psychoactive substances, have yet to be received.
Sinwar was eliminated two days ago following an accidental encounter, without prior intelligence, with IDF soldiers in Rafah’s Tel al-Sultan refugee camp — the same area where the tunnel in which six Israeli hostages were executed at the end of August. The IDF later released drone footage following Sinwar’s encounter with the soldiers.
IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari confirmed Thursday night that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in Tel Sultan by IDF soldiers the day before. "For months, the IDF and Shin Bet gathered intelligence to eliminate Sinwar, the mastermind behind the October 7 massacre. He was hiding in the area, and we didn’t know he was there. We identified Sinwar as a terrorist inside a building, found him with a vest, a pistol and 40,000 shekels. He was on the run, and we eliminated him. No hostages were with him."
