Security guard saves life of IDF soldier in struggle with West Bank terrorist

A 25-year old security guard who was injured on Wednesday in a stabbing attack at a West Bank checkpoint near Jerusalem said he and the terrorist wrestled for minutes before he was able to distance himself and allow others to shoot and kill the assailant. He was stabbed six times in his head neck and arms.
He engaged in the fight to move the attacker, who was stabbing a female soldier on duty there, saving her life. She suffered light injuries and was taken to the hospital.
According to an eyewitness, Muhammed Abu Hamed, 15, from the adjacent Palestinian village of al-Khader, approached the Highway 60 checkpoint on an electric bicycle, pulled out a knife and lunged at the victims.
"We fought a real hand-to-hand combat," the security guard said, adding that he heard the guns of the other guards cocked but understood that no one had a clear shot of the terrorist before he was able to push him away.
"The war started a kind of tension," the guard, who had just come back from five months of military reserve duty, said, adding that he did not expect such an attack. But he was not sure he wanted to return to his job and said he now needs time to heal before deciding.