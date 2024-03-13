Security guard saves life of IDF soldier in struggle with West Bank terrorist

Guard at checkpoint near Jerusalem, 25, stabbed six times in the head, neck and arms before breaking away from knife-wielding teen in terror attack; says needs time to heal before deciding if to return to post

Roni Green Shaulov, Liran Tamari|
Aftermath of a stabbing attack
(Liran Tamari)

A 25-year old security guard who was injured on Wednesday in a stabbing attack at a West Bank checkpoint near Jerusalem said he and the terrorist wrestled for minutes before he was able to distance himself and allow others to shoot and kill the assailant. He was stabbed six times in his head neck and arms.
He engaged in the fight to move the attacker, who was stabbing a female soldier on duty there, saving her life. She suffered light injuries and was taken to the hospital.
3 View gallery
זירת הפיגועזירת הפיגוע
The scene of the attack
(Photo: Amit Shabi)

3 View gallery
זירת הפיגועזירת הפיגוע
Scene of the attack at the checkpoint on Route 60
(Photo: Amit Shabi)
According to an eyewitness, Muhammed Abu Hamed, 15, from the adjacent Palestinian village of al-Khader, approached the Highway 60 checkpoint on an electric bicycle, pulled out a knife and lunged at the victims.
3 View gallery
ריאיון הפצוע מהפיגוע במחסום המנהרות בירושליםריאיון הפצוע מהפיגוע במחסום המנהרות בירושלים
The security guard was stabbed six times in his head neck and arms.
(Photo: Alex Gamborg)
"We fought a real hand-to-hand combat," the security guard said, adding that he heard the guns of the other guards cocked but understood that no one had a clear shot of the terrorist before he was able to push him away.
"The war started a kind of tension," the guard, who had just come back from five months of military reserve duty, said, adding that he did not expect such an attack. But he was not sure he wanted to return to his job and said he now needs time to heal before deciding.
