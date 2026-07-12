Both sides claim to 'control Hormuz' as explosions reported in Iran, column of smoke in Kuwait | Watch

The exchange of blows in the Persian Gulf over control of the Strait of Hormuz continues, with media outlets reporting explosions in Kuwait and an Iranian missile strike on a U.S. Army missile unit position in the country. According to reports in Iran’s Mehr news agency, the unit played “a significant role in the attack carried out last night in southern Iran.” There were also reports that the Revolutionary Guards attacked U.S. warships and vessels “that carried out a violation 20 kilometers from the Strait of Hormuz.”

Tehran confirmed that missiles fired by an “enemy” struck near Qeshm Island . According to reports, air defense systems and small Revolutionary Guards boats were hit at several locations in the Strait of Hormuz.

Rocket attacks in Kuwait

Meanwhile, both Iran and the United States are claiming control of Hormuz. The Revolutionary Guards first announced that they had barred foreign companies from passing through the strait without Iranian monitoring. “The strategic passage is more important to us than dozens of atomic bombs,” Mohsen Rezaei, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, said of the Strait of Hormuz, which has become the main point of contention between Iran and the U.S.

On Saturday night the Iranians announced that the strait would remain closed “until American intervention in the region ends.” In a post on X, Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, wrote: “We seized the Strait of Hormuz by force, and we will keep it by force.”

U.S. Central Command, however, said that “Iran does not control the strait. It remains an international maritime route. U.S. forces are deployed and ready to ensure it stays that way.”

Gallery Who controls the strait? Ships seen sailing in Hormuz ( Photo: AFPTV / AFP )

U.S. President Donald Trump also addressed the issue. In an interview with NBC on Sunday, he rejected Iran’s claim that it had closed the strait. “Yes, it is open. We bombed them hard last night,” he said.

Trump claimed Tehran had agreed to a deal the previous day: "A perfect deal for us, no nuclear, no this, no that, no nothing, they gave up everything. And then after that, they left the room, and then within an hour they launched a drone at a ship. ”

Tehran also referred to the division of shipping lanes in the strait with Oman. Members of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee made clear in a statement that “Iran will manage the Strait of Hormuz, with or without Oman.”

“Based on the supreme leader’s instructions, management of the Strait of Hormuz will not return to its previous state,” they said. “Whether in cooperation with Oman or independently, management of this waterway will be in Iran’s hands.”

The current round of attacks began when Iran struck cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz, claiming Washington continued to encourage passage through a waterway route that the Revolutionary Guards do not recognize. In response, Trump said at a NATO meeting in Ankara that, as far as he was concerned, the ceasefire was over.

Smoke rises after attacks on Kuwait

“They are a bunch of scum. I don’t like them at all. We wasted a lot of time with them, they are incompetent,” he said. “They want to eliminate me — the president of the United States. I have been No. 1 on their list for years. We need to eliminate the cancer early — that is how I feel.”

Expanding the circle of fire in the Gulf

Overnight, the U.S. carried out its largest number of strikes in the past week. According to U.S. Central Command, more than 300 targets have been attacked in the past week “to degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian and commercial vessels passing through the strait.”

According to the U.S. military, 800 vessels have passed through the strait with American assistance since May, carrying 400 million barrels of oil. The Iranians said the Americans carried out strikes on seven military bases in Bushehr, five in Deir and four in Asaluyeh.

Iran, for its part, expanded the circle of fire and attacked at least six countries, claiming the targets were U.S. bases. Saudi Arabia has not yet been attacked.

Jordan: On Thursday, Iran’s military said it had fired missiles at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base , a Jordanian air force base also used by U.S. forces. Jordan said no damage was caused and that eight missiles were intercepted. Tehran said it had launched 10. Jordan’s news agency reported Sunday that three missiles fell inside the country, causing no casualties.

Kuwait: The Gulf state has reported coming under attack each time since the renewed exchange of blows began. The Iranians announced fire toward U.S. bases in the small country, while Kuwait reported intercepting at least 13 drones and missiles over the past week. Kuwait also reported intercepting hostile targets Sunday morning.

Bahrain: Tehran said it also attacked the small Gulf state Sunday morning. Bahrain’s military announced Thursday that it had intercepted missiles and drones . Explosions were also reported across the country Sunday morning.

Qatar: Qatar said Sunday morning, for the first time since renewed fighting between Iran and the U.S., that it was facing missile fire toward its territory. Qatar, which is mediating between Iran and the U.S. and made efforts over the weekend as well, told its citizens Sunday morning that the security threat level was high and urged them to remain indoors and stay away from windows. Qatar hosts the strategic U.S. Al Udeid Air Base, which Iran said was the target. Qatar reported three people wounded by interceptor fragments Sunday morning.

United Arab Emirates: For the first time this week, the Gulf state, which has peaceful relations with Israel, was also attacked by Iran. Alerts for missile and drone fire were activated in the UAE on Sunday morning, and reports said the country was dealing with the threat.