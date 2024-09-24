Hezbollah fires over 20 missiles, rockets at Galilee

Sirens warn of an attack on Western Galilee in the early morning hours; slight injuries are reported in the overnight barrage to Lower Galilee and Jezreel Valley 

Hassan Shaalan, Israel Moskovitz|
Air defenses activated against Hezbollah fire
Hezbollah fired rockets at Western Galilee in the early morning hours after targeting the Lower Galilee and Jezreel Valley overnight in three waves totaling 20 projectiles. Four people suffered light injuries as they ran for cover in the overnight barrage and the morning rockets fell in the sea causing no damage or injury.
The IDF said it was responding to the source of the fire. Lebanese media said the Beqaa region in eastern Lebanon came under attack early on Tuesday morning
Israel on Monday announced a nationwide state of emergency in anticipation of the Hezbollah fire spreading further south towards the center of the country after Haifa and its surrounding areas including the Carmel mountain ridge came under attack.
3 View gallery
רסיסים מיירוט בנוף הגלילרסיסים מיירוט בנוף הגליל
Shrapnel from the aerial defenses falls in Nazareth overnight
(Photo: Dennis Yeroschuk)
"This is just a small taste of what residents on the Gaza border in the South and the Lebanon border in the north have been suffering for the past 20 years," said Ze'ev Gorodetzki after shrapnel from the intercepts fell near his home. He said windows broke from the blasts and the house shook. "I was not frightened but people around here are. Some homes do not have shelters and the residents spent the night at the local school. I am glad there were no injuries but there was damage," he said.
3 View gallery
רסיס ביישוב ריינה בעמק יזרעאלרסיס ביישוב ריינה בעמק יזרעאל
Rockets target Lower Galilee overnight
A million Israelis were forced to seek shelter during the Hezbollah attacks on Monday after the Iran-backed terror group expanded its fire further into Israel.
3 View gallery
אמבולנס באזור תקיפת צה"ל בביירותאמבולנס באזור תקיפת צה"ל בביירות
Aftermath of the IDF strike on Ali Karaki Hezbollah's senior commander
(Photo: Bilal Hussein / AP)
The military said it struck some 1,600 targets in Southern and Eastern Lebanon during the day and had also attacked the southern quarters of Beirut in an attempt to assassinate a senior Hezbollah commander.
