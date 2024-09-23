Israeli airstrike in Beirut Hezbollah's top remaining commander, fate unknown

An Israeli airstrike in the Dahieh district of Beirut on Monday evening targeted Ali Karaki, the head of Hezbollah’s southern front and the group’s third-highest-ranking official, just three days after the assassination of senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil and several high-profile figures in the terrorist group's elite Radwan Force.
A security source confirmed to Reuters that Karaki was the target of the strike but said his fate remains unknown. Meanwhile, Sky News Arabia reported, citing a Lebanese source, that Karaki was killed.
In a brief statement, the Israeli military said it carried out a targeted strike in Beirut. Ynet security analyst Ron Ben-Yishai noted that Karaki and Talal Hamiyah are the only remaining senior members from Hezbollah’s old military leadership following a series of recent assassinations in Beirut.
Shortly before the airstrike, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video message to the people of Lebanon, saying that “Israel’s war is not with you, but with Hezbollah.” He accused Hezbollah of using Lebanese civilians as human shields by placing rockets and missiles in residential areas.
“These rockets and missiles are aimed directly at our cities and civilians,” Netanyahu said. “To protect our people from Hezbollah attacks, we must neutralize this threat. This morning, the IDF warned you to evacuate the danger zone. Please take this warning seriously. Don’t let Hezbollah endanger your lives or the lives of your loved ones. Leave the area now. After our operation is complete, you can return home safely.”
On Friday, along with Aqil, who helped found the Radwan Force, 16 senior commanders from the unit were killed in an airstrike in Dahieh. According to the IDF, the Radwan Force was tasked with capturing parts of the Galilee in the event of war.