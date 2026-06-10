IDF confirms Ramat David Airbase hit by Iranian missile fire

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the Ramat David Airbase was damaged in the Iranian missile attack two days ago. The military is investigating whether the damage was caused by a direct hit. No injuries were reported.
An analysis of satellite images published Tuesday by the company Soar had already indicated that a hangar at the air base was damaged during the recent escalation with Iran. In the image, taken Tuesday at low resolution and compared with imagery from June 5, a visible mark can be seen at the location of the hangar.
The damaged hangar at Ramat David Airbase is reportedly used for vehicle maintenance, though the IDF has not officially commented on that claim.
In addition to the damage sustained during the latest escalation, satellite imagery published last month indicated that Ramat David Airbase was hit in two separate areas during Operation Rising Lion.
According to the imagery, one of the affected areas was apparently used for support vehicles and equipment, while the second served as a refueling and servicing point for fighter aircraft.
Ramat David Airbase is home to five squadrons, including units operating F-16 fighter jets and unmanned aerial vehicles. Throughout the war, the base — located about 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the Lebanese border — was repeatedly targeted by Hezbollah.
Among other incidents, Hezbollah in 2024 released footage from its "Hudhud" reconnaissance drone filmed over the base. The video showed aircraft fuel storage facilities, the headquarters of the 109th Squadron, an Iron Dome platform, ammunition depots, the headquarters of the 157th Squadron, hangars and the headquarters of the 105th Squadron.
Hezbollah also published an image of the base commander's office and disclosed his personal details.
In addition, the footage displayed other storage facilities and the headquarters of the 101st and 160th Squadrons, as well as the technical area of the 193rd Squadron.
The video later showed officers' quarters, what were described as hangars housing F-16 fighter jets and the control tower. It also included images of Apache attack helicopters, fuel depots and Hercules transport aircraft.