Palestinian Authority suspends Al Jazeera operations, accusing channel of incitement

The Palestinian Authority (PA) officially announced Wednesday its decision to suspend Al Jazeera’s broadcasts and freeze the network’s operations in PA-controlled territories.
A ministerial committee comprising the Palestinian Ministries of Culture, Interior and Communications said that the suspension will remain in effect until Al Jazeera rectifies its legal standing.
The PA accused the channel of violating Palestinian laws by broadcasting "provocative content" characterized by "deception, incitement to rebellion, sabotage and interference in internal Palestinian affairs."
The move follows the Qatari network's critical coverage of PA security forces, particularly during its counterterrorism operation against Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) operatives in the Jenin refugee camp.
The channel alleged that PA forces were responsible for the death of a journalism student during clashes, a claim the PA denied, asserting its forces were not present in the area. The PA noted that the student’s brother was a wanted Hamas operative, and she had ties to PIJ and Hamas-affiliated groups.
Hamas condemned the PA’s decision, calling it "a blatant violation of press freedom" and accusing the PA of silencing dissent. "This oppressive move is part of a series of arbitrary measures the Palestinian Authority has lately adopted to restrict public rights and freedoms and strengthen its security hold over the Palestinian people," Hamas said.
Last month, PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement banned Al Jazeera’s activities in the West Bank, citing its "incitement" during coverage of Jenin’s events, particularly against PA security forces. Fatah officials also called on Al Jazeera journalists to resign, accusing the channel of "destroying the Arab world."
Under the new directive, Al Jazeera staff caught broadcasting from PA territories could face arrest and legal penalties.
This decision echoes a similar move by the Israeli government, which previously banned Al Jazeera operations in Israel, citing its broadcasts as a direct threat to national security.