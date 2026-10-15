After 1,000 days without answers, October 7 families turn to US Congress for investigation

Families of American citizens who were murdered, kidnapped or injured in the October 7 massacre gathered Thursday at the U.S. State Department for a memorial ceremony honoring their loved ones. During the event, they called for those responsible for the massacre to be brought to justice and urged Congress to establish a commission to investigate the killing of American citizens.

The ceremony was hosted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and his wife, Allison Lutnick. According to the organizers, the event was intended to honor the lives of the Americans who were killed and recognize the families who continue to live with grief and loss.

Gallery American families whose loved ones were killed ion Oct. 7 in Washington DC

According to a statement issued by the families, nearly 50 American citizens were murdered in the massacre, and dozens more were injured. Other Americans were abducted to the Gaza Strip, while American soldiers were killed defending Israel.

"October 7 was not only an Israeli tragedy, but also a tragedy for American families," the statement said.

The families traveled to Washington to share their stories and ensure that their loved ones would not be forgotten. They called for those who planned, carried out and supported the murder of American civilians to be held accountable, emphasizing that the pursuit of justice should transcend politics.

"Nearly 50 American citizens were murdered, and dozens were injured. These were our loved ones, people who were cherished and whose futures were stolen from them. We came here to make sure their stories are heard, their memories are honored and those responsible for their murders are brought to justice," said Avi On, cousin of the late Carmela Dan, who was murdered in Nir Oz.

Gadi and Reuma Kedem with Vice Admiral Brad Cooper at the Oct. 7 memorial reception and briefing hosted at the US State Department

The families thanked the U.S. administration for recognizing the American victims and hosting the ceremony. They expressed hope that the event would help the American public understand the massacre's lasting impact on American families and the importance of ensuring that the crimes are neither forgotten nor left unanswered.

"The families will continue to tell the stories of their loved ones and ensure that their memories remain alive," the statement said. "After more than 1,000 days of waiting for the Israeli government to provide answers about how October 7 happened, perhaps we will be able to get answers from an American commission of inquiry."

Ruby Chen, father of Sgt. 1st Class Itay Chen, an IDF soldier who fell in battle on October 7, was abducted to Gaza and whose remains were returned to Israel for burial after 760 days, also addressed the significance of the ceremony.