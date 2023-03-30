Israeli strike near Damascus wounds 2 soldiers, state media says

SANA reports explosions heard in Syrian capital as air defenses activated to intercept incoming missiles and according to an unnamed military official, succeeded in shooting some of them down

Daniel Salami|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Loud explosions were heard in the Damascus area overnight Thursday, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>
Related stories:
Syrian television claimed that the explosions were caused by an Israeli strike on the capital and that air defense systems were activated to intercept the missiles.
2 View gallery
התקיפה המיוחסת לישראל בדמשקהתקיפה המיוחסת לישראל בדמשק
Airstrike on Damascus attributed to Israel
The UK-based opposition war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that there were casualties - and smoke was seen rising from the site of the attack.
According to state-run media, two soldiers were wounded. "Israel launched several missiles from the Golan Heights towards the capital. Two soldiers were injured and damage was caused in the area," the report said, adding that some of the incoming missiles were shot down.
Last week, a strike against the Aleppo airport was attributed to Israel. it was the third attack on the airfield in six months and it resulted in the airport being shut down for repairs. According to the state television report, four missiles hit the airfield, setting off air defense systems, and large blasts rocked the area.
2 View gallery
"התקיפה הישראלית" במסיאף"התקיפה הישראלית" במסיאף
An airstrike attributed to Israel in the area of Masyaf earlier this month
A week earlier another strike targeted a weapons depot belonging to pro-Iran forces located between Tartus and Hama provinces, which according to the watchdog resulted in the killing of two pro-Iran fighters and the wounding of three Syrian soldiers.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.