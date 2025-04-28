'President Trump, I want my son back': Former hostages, families plead for U.S. aid in deal

Former hostages freed from Hamas captivity in Gaza called on President Donald Trump to help secure the release of 59 hostages still held by the militant group, issuing an emotional appeal Monday on the 100th day of Trump’s second term.
Speaking in English at the Hostages and Missing Families Forum headquarters in Tel Aviv, several survivors described their ordeals and thanked Trump for his previous efforts to secure their freedom.
Keith Siegel, who was released after 484 days in captivity, praised Trump for prioritizing the hostage crisis early in his presidency. Standing beside his wife, Aviva, also a former hostage, Siegel said, “I urge President Trump to continue his efforts to reach an agreement that will bring the remaining 59 hostages back.” Siegel mentioned hostages Ziv and Gali Berman, Matan Angrest, and Omri Miran, adding that his own freedom came after months of failed negotiations until Trump's intervention.
Naama Levy, a former Israeli surveillance soldier abducted during the Oct. 7 Hamas assault, recalled being trapped underground in Hamas tunnels during Trump's inauguration. Levy, who was held for 477 days, said she witnessed the murder of 15 of her comrades and credited Trump with making her release possible. “Mr. President, you achieved what many thought was impossible,” she said. “Please continue to fight for the 59 still in captivity.”
Omer Shem Tov, who spent 505 days in Hamas captivity after being abducted from the Nova music festival, said he told Trump during a White House meeting that he believed the president was "sent by God" to help save them. “Because of his leadership and because he made hostages a real priority, I was able to return home,” Shem Tov said. He emphasized that the struggle was not over, adding, “We won't feel free until they all return.”
Other former hostages echoed the call. Doron Steinbrecher, freed after 471 days, said her release came the day before Trump’s return to the White House. “It was clear that our freedom was thanks to the president’s election and his extraordinary efforts to bring us home,” she said.
Family members of hostages also appealed directly to Trump. Ayelet Samrano, the mother of hostage Yonatan Samrano, said, “President Trump, I want my son back. Everyone deserves to come home.” Roi Baruch, brother of hostage Uriel Baruch, added, “We don't know if Uriel is alive or dead. Please do everything you can to bring him home.”
The appeals came amid political tensions in Israel over proposals for a ceasefire. An Israeli political source rejected a suggestion, promoted by some Arab states, for a five-year ceasefire with Hamas in exchange for the release of all hostages. The source said Israel would not agree to a "hudna," or temporary truce, that would allow Hamas to rearm and resume its war against Israel.
“The reason we did not resume full-scale fighting after the last cease-fire was to give negotiations a chance,” the source said. “We are still trying to secure a deal, but our patience is not unlimited.”
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum criticized the government's handling of the negotiations, saying officials continued to explain what they would not do without offering a clear plan for bringing the hostages home.