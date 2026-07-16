Malaysia vows to deport all Israelis found in country

A hostile Muslim country is launching an all-out campaign against Israel. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced Wednesday that any Israeli citizen found in the country will be deported immediately . He made clear that Malaysia has a clear policy of nonrecognition of Israel, declaring: “If there are Israeli citizens there, since we do not recognize Israel, they will be deported immediately.”

The affair began following posts on social media about a joint technology project called “Network School,” a shared living and working initiative founded by a former senior executive at the cryptocurrency company Coinbase. The project operates in the Forest City area in the state of Johor in southern Malaysia. Claims spread on social media that some participants in the project were Israeli citizens with dual citizenship who had entered the country using a non-Israeli passport.

Supporter of Hamas: Anwar Ibrahim, prime minister of Malaysia ( Photo: AP )

Responding to reporters’ questions, Ibrahim made clear that his government would not compromise on matters concerning national security and Malaysia’s political position toward Israel. “If it turns out that the claims are true, they will be deported immediately. All relevant authorities are already conducting an investigation into the matter,” the prime minister said.

Ibrahim reiterated that Malaysia does not allow Israeli citizens to reside in its territory because it does not recognize the State of Israel and has no diplomatic relations with it.

Official investigation opened

Local media reported that Malaysia’s immigration and security authorities have opened an official investigation. It was also reported that immigration inspectors raided the compound and checked the documents of 266 foreign nationals from 40 different countries to examine the legality of their entry and their identities.

Malaysia is considered one of the most hostile countries toward Israel in the Muslim world. Israelis who land in Malaysia for layovers are deported even if they have dual citizenship. The country also has consistently supported Palestinian positions in the international arena and has intensified its rhetoric against Israel since the outbreak of the Swords of Iron war.