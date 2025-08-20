New footage surfaces of tank running over armed Hamas terrorist during Khan Younis ambush

Newly released footage of Wednesday’s early-morning Hamas assault on Israeli troops in Khan Younis shows an IDF tank rolling over an armed Hamas attacker during clashes at a military outpost amid Israel's daily humanitarian lull.
The incident took place around 9 a.m. near the Morag Corridor, when a Hamas cell emerged from a tunnel and opened fire on an IDF position, firing both small arms and anti-tank weapons. Israeli troops returned fire, killing several terrorists in close-quarters combat and using air support to contain the breach, officials said.
The newly obtained video footage appears to show one of the attackers, armed with an RPG, being struck by an IDF tank while moving across the site. Military officials estimate eight terrorists escaped the scene.
Three IDF soldiers from the Kfir Brigade’s 90th Battalion were wounded in the assault, with one in serious condition and two with minor wounds. "More than 15 terrorists engaged our forces with combined fire,” recalled the unit’s deputy platoon commander. “Thanks to the soldiers’ vigilance, we neutralized about 10 of them in close combat and with rapid air support. We’ll continue operations to locate and destroy remaining terrorists and tunnels as needed.”
After the cell was identified, tanks and aircraft were dispatched to the area and struck the attackers. As of 1 p.m., hours after the incident, aerial searches—including by helicopters—were still underway in an effort to locate the remaining terrorists.
Palestinian media claimed the assailants managed to "withdraw safely" following the raid, which they described as an "ambush" on Israeli troops.
Hamas’s military wing said its fighters had targeted an IDF post southeast of Khan Younis earlier that morning, attacked Merkava tanks with explosives and shells, and hit Israeli soldiers at “point-blank range.” The group also claimed to have shelled buildings where troops were positioned.
Shortly before 1 p.m., reports from Gaza indicated artillery fire in central and eastern Khan Younis, though it was unclear whether it was related to the incident.