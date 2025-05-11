Edan Alexander: The soldier who became a symbol for Trump

Edan Alexander, an American-Israeli soldier who was abducted by Hamas during the Oct. 7 massacre , has been at the heart of months-long U.S. efforts to secure a hostage release deal. President Donald Trump had hoped to announce Alexander’s release during his State of the Union address last March, but the moment never came.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Amir Levy/Getty Images )

Edan, the son of Yael and Adi Alexander, grew up in Tenafly, New Jersey. The oldest of three children, he was a competitive swimmer in high school and a fan of extreme sports. After graduating, he made aliyah—immigrating to Israel—and moved in with his grandparents in Tel Aviv. He enlisted in the Israel Defense Forces, serving in the Golani Brigade.

On Oct. 7, despite his mother visiting from the United States, Edan chose to remain on duty at his base in southern Israel. He wanted to stand by his comrades. As the attack unfolded, he managed to reach his mother by phone.

“He said he saw things like in World War II,” Yael recalled. “His helmet had been hit by shrapnel, but he said he was fine.”

2 View gallery Yael and Adi ( Photo: Reuters )

“He sounded busy and stressed. I asked him to take care of himself,” she added. “I told him, ‘I am here with you, don’t worry. I love you.’” It was the last time she heard his voice.

After losing contact, Yael called her husband. Together, the family began gathering any information they could to pass along to authorities, desperate to find out what had happened to their son.

In July, Yael received a sign of life from Edan. “My Edan chose to enlist and was abducted. Is that it? No one will bring him back?” she asked. “My son, who thought he was doing the most honorable thing—defending Israel—had lost his contract with the government once he was taken.”

Since then, the Alexanders have received other signs of life, including a video clip in which Edan appeared, asking to be freed. Now, Yael is heading back to Israel to reunite with her son.

Alexander is the last known living American hostage held by Hamas. The group is also holding the remains of four other U.S. citizens—Itay Chen, Gadi Haggai, Judi Weinstein Haggai and Omer Neutra—and negotiations for their return continue.