Dead but still posting: How Iran-led axis figures live on through social media

They were killed, but they are still with us — and not only "in spirit," as the Iran-led Shiite axis likes to proclaim. Many operatives and senior figures in the axis, whether in Iran, Lebanon, Iraq or Yemen, maintain accounts in their own names on various social media platforms while they are alive. The accounts generally contain documentation of their activities, from meetings and trips around the world to statements they make to the media. Over the years, they accumulate followers and build their public personas. But what happens after they are killed? The senior figures themselves, of course, were not the ones actually operating the accounts, and behind the scenes, the social media managers of the Iran-led Shiite axis remain.