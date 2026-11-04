‘Trump lost the war and politics’: Iran mocks US midterm election defeat

The Arab and Muslim world was also closely watching the results of the US midterm elections Wednesday morning, as the vote unfolded against a backdrop of regional tensions and uncertainty over whether Iran, the United States and the wider Middle East are heading toward renewed escalation or indirect negotiations through mediators.

The Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed led its coverage with the headline "Democrats take control of Congress in historic blue wave." Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat provided live updates under the headline "Democrats take control of House and Senate." In Lebanon, the Hezbollah-affiliated newspaper Al-Akhbar declared: "Democrats regain control of both chambers of Congress in electoral blow to Trump."

Gallery ‘Historic blue wave’: Al-Araby Al-Jadeed's coverage of the Democratic victory in the US midterm elections

Arab media outlets also closely followed the victory of Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed , who became the first Muslim elected to the US Senate. Qatar's Al-Araby television channel published a video asking: "How will Trump deal with Abdul now that he is a senator rather than a candidate?"

But El-Sayed's victory was not the only result attracting attention. Lebanese television channels celebrated the election of Abbas Alawieh , a Democratic candidate of Lebanese descent, to the Michigan State Senate. Lebanon's Al Jadeed television channel reported: "For the first time, a person of Lebanese descent wins a seat in Michigan's Senate."

The channel also aired an interview with Alawieh, who said of Trump: "He promised us peace, but won through lies and betrayal." Despite living in Michigan, Alawieh emphasized his connection to his family's homeland, saying: "It is an honor for me to be a son of the south, a son of Bint Jbeil," referring to the southern Lebanese town.

Iran celebrates Trump's defeat, warns of further confrontation

Iran is among the countries following the American results particularly closely, seeking to understand their potential implications. Iranian judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei declared Wednesday morning: "Trump lost in war and politics, and we will inflict further defeats on him."

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also responded to the election results in a post on X. "Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message," he wrote. He warned that if the US government betrayed the public's will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it would discover that Iran's refusal came with "a Nightmare."

Democrats take control of Congress: the headline on Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat's website

Historic Palestinian American victory: an Iranian channel affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards reports on a Palestinian woman's election to a legislative seat in New York

Trump and Abdul El-Sayed: Al-Araby television asks how the president will deal with the newly elected Muslim senator

Lebanese celebrations: Lebanese television channels welcome Abbas Alawieh's victory in Michigan's state Senate

Hassan Ghashghavi, spokesman for the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, used the results to ridicule Trump's political influence. "It has once again become clear that the umbrella of support Trump provides is full of holes," he said. "Anyone relying on Trump's umbrella ends up completely soaked, from Hungary and Brazil to American congressional candidates who received his endorsement."

An Iranian television channel affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also published a video mocking Trump, accompanied by the caption: "I congratulate the Democrats on their midterm election victory and look forward to working with them for the good of America."

Anti-American demonstrations coincide with election results

Separately from the American elections, Iran is marking the 13th day of Aban on Wednesday, an annual occasion officially designated the "National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance" and directed primarily against the United States.

The coincidence means that as American election results emerged Wednesday morning, Iranian media outlets affiliated with the regime were publishing videos and photographs of US and Israeli flags being burned, alongside posters targeting Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The hostile statements issued by Iranian officials, even those connected to the annual commemoration, fit into the broader atmosphere of regional tensions and reactions to the American election results.

Trump's umbrella: Iranian outlet Press TV mocks the US president following the Republican defeat

Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani was quoted as saying: "The US and Israel have been defeated. Aligning with American plots amounts to giving artificial respiration to a defeated enemy and paving the way for a future attack on Iran."

He added: "Europe, as well as countries in the region that supported the United States and hosted American military bases, owe a debt to the Iranian nation. The Europeans must apologize to the Iranian people and compensate them for the damage inflicted upon them."

Tehran insists US election results will not change its policies

Despite the hostile reactions and expressions of satisfaction over Trump's electoral setback, some senior Iranian officials continue to argue that it makes no difference to Tehran which party wins American elections.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said Tuesday: "We are not waiting for the results of the US elections, and we do not tie our foreign policy to elections in other countries."