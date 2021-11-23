Johnson tells Herzog world 'doesn't have much time' to deal with Iran

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told President Issac Herzog on Tuesday the world "doesn't have much time" to stop Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.
Herzog's comments were made in a meeting with UK's premier, which is part of the president's visit to the United Kingdom. Comments came as the UK and other world powers ready to renew talks with Iran on the nuclear agreement.
Herzog urged Johnson to take a tough stance in negotiations, set to begin at the end of November.
"Be as tough as possible because we do not believe that they are operating in a bona fide manner, and only if all options are on the table may things move in the right direction," he said.
Johnson said that Israel's stance has been well-made, adding that the world is in a situation where it "doesn't have much time" to find the solution to Iran's fast-moving nuclear program.
The president also thanked London for its decision to declare Hamas's political wing, as well as its military wing, as a terror organization.
The premier said that although the decision was "controversial," it was ultimately right and was "vindicated" following the terror attack in Jerusalem on Sunday that resulted in the death of an Israeli soldier.
Johnson thanked Herzog for his visit, saying that "we are very proud that you should make this trip to the UK at an early part of your tenure, and we regard that as an important testimony to the strength of the relationship."
Herzog also met leaders of the British Jewish community in London, including heads of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the Jewish Leadership Council, the Union of Jewish Students, and UJIA.
"I have put the issue of the relations between Israel and world Jewry as a top item on our priority list, and we intend to invest a lot of time and effort to make sure that all Jews, wherever they are, whatever their denomination, whatever they believe in or don’t believe in, feel at home in the State of Israel."