Amnesty says Hamas carried out crimes against humanity in Oct. 7 attack, hostage treatment

A new report by Amnesty International has found that Palestinian terror group Hamas committed crimes against humanity during its attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023 and against hostages it took to Gaza.

The London-based human rights group said that its report, published on Wednesday, analysed patterns of the attack, communications between terrorists during the assault and statements by Hamas and the leaders of other armed groups.

Amnesty interviewed 70 people, including survivors and victims' families, forensic experts and medical professionals, visited some attack sites and reviewed more than 350 videos and photographs of attack scenes and of hostages during their captivity.

Its investigation found that the crimes against humanity included murder, extermination, imprisonment, torture, rape and other forms of sexual abuse and inhumane acts.

"These crimes were committed as part of a widespread and systematic attack against a civilian population. The report found that fighters were instructed to carry out attacks targeting civilians," it said in a statement.

Hamas denied in a statement that it had carried out the crimes mentioned in the report and urged Amnesty International to retract it.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said the report did not cover the full extent of what it called "Hamas' horrific atrocities".