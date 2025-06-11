Yair Yaakov and another hostage returned from Gaza; 53 still in Hamas captivity

The IDF and Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency recovered the bodies of two hostages from the Gaza Strip, including Yair Yaakov, a 59-year-old father of three who was abducted and killed during the October 7 Hamas-led attack, authorities announced on Wednesday. The second hostage has not yet been publicly identified, pending notification of next of kin. Currently, there are 53 hostages left in Gaza.
The operation was carried out on Wednesday in the Khan Younis area of southern Gaza by the 36th Division under Southern Command, following precise intelligence provided by the Hostage Task Force, Military Intelligence Directorate and the Shin Bet.
After being recovered from the Gaza Strip, the bodies were taken to the National Center of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv for identification in coordination with the Israel Police. The IDF’s Hostage and Missing Persons Unit then informed the victims’ families and the Nir Oz community.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement praising the operation and extending his condolences. “In an operational activity by the IDF and Shin Bet in the Gaza Strip, the bodies of two of our hostages—Yair Yaakov and another, whose name has not yet been cleared for publication—were returned to Israel,” he said. “Yair Yaakov was murdered and kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz by Palestinian Islamic Jihad on October 7.”
“Along with all the citizens of Israel, my wife and I send our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones,” Netanyahu added. “I thank the fighters and commanders for another successful mission in the sacred task of bringing our hostages home. We will not rest and we will not stay silent until we bring them all back—both the living and the fallen.”
Yaakov's sons, Yagil and Or—both of whom were held hostage in Gaza and later released in the first hostage deal—announced the recovery of their father’s remains.
“Dad, I love you. I don’t even know how to react yet. It’s heartbreaking to say this, but I’m already waiting for your funeral,” Yagil wrote on Instagram. “I love you. I knew this day would come. Thank you to the IDF and Shin Bet for bringing him back. I hope the rest will come home through a deal that doesn’t endanger soldiers.” Or later wrote on social media, "Dad, you're finally here."
Yaakov, 59, a mechanic at Kibbutz Alumim, was killed by gunfire while trying to barricade the safe room door in his home in Nir Oz during the Hamas onslaught. His body was abducted to Gaza, along with his partner Merav Tal and their two sons. The three were returned alive in a hostage deal in November 2023. His daughter, Shir, was not home at the time of the attack.
Kibbutz Nir Oz confirmed Yaakov’s death shortly after the attack. Shortly after the announcement, Or posted an emotional tribute: “Dad, I have no words… Watch over me in heaven. I love you and will never forget you.” Yagil added: “Dad, you were everything to me. You gave me hope that you were still alive. I’ve missed you every day—our arguments, our laughter, our meals. You have no idea how much.”
Yaakov is the latest hostage whose remains have been recovered by Israeli forces during operations in Gaza. In recent weeks, the IDF has retrieved the bodies of three other hostages from Nir Oz: Gad Haggai and Judi Weinstein-Haggai, a couple kidnapped and murdered on October 7, and Nattapong Pinta, who was killed in captivity. Their bodies were recovered from Khan Younis and Rafah.
There are currently 54 hostages still held in Gaza, with 20 confirmed to be alive.
In a statement, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said: “Yaya is home after 614 days 💔. Yair was always ready to help others, loved life, music and a cold beer in the sun. Time is running out. We must bring everyone home—now.”