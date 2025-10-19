Freed hostages return home to emotional celebrations across Israel: ‘Thank you for the love’

The hostages freed last Monday returned home Sunday to scenes of immense joy and relief. Gal and Ziv Berman, Elkana Bohbot, Maxim Herkin and Ariel Cunio, who had waited so long for this day, were released from the hospital and greeted by thousands of well-wishers.

Gal and Ziv, who were abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Aza and unseen in captivity for more than two years, rejoined their community at Beit Guvrin. “Thank you so much to everyone who came. Bring us the derby,” they said with smiles. “We love you all. Thank you for the love. You are an amazing nation, a great nation. Am Yisrael Chai.” When asked what they missed most, they replied, “Just seeing you, seeing the people.”

16 View gallery Homecoming for Gal and Ziv Berman at Kibbutz Beit Guvrin ( Photo: Idan Boemhof )

16 View gallery The twins kiss their mother ( Photo: Tomer Shunem Halevi )

Their mother, Talia, said: “I’m in shock over what’s happening. I’m home with my boys. It’s over, the nightmare is over. You’re all champions,” she told the cheering crowd.

Their cousin, Maccabit Meir, added: “On this day we must remember there are still hostages who haven’t come home and fallen soldiers who must be brought home for burial. Thank you to the heroic soldiers and to the people of Israel who stood with us in this just struggle. Gal and Ziv are starting their lives now — they’ll speak for themselves from here on out.”

The twins had released their first recorded message the night before, thanking Israelis for supporting their fight for freedom: “To our amazing people, just before we leave the hospital, we wanted to pause and say thank you — to our family, friends, and everyone who stood by us, near and far,” they said. “Thank you for being there for our mother. We felt it every moment in the tunnels. It gave her, and us, the strength to keep going.”

16 View gallery Gal and Ziv Berman returned home ( Photo: Tomer Shunem Halevi, Idan Boemhof )

16 View gallery They’re home: Gal and Ziv Berman ( Photo: Tomer Shunem Halevi )

16 View gallery ( Photo: Tomer Shunem Halevi )

Another freed hostage, David Cunio, also returned home Sunday to Yavne, where he was reunited with his wife, Sharon, and their twin daughters, Yuli and Emma. Dozens of residents awaited him, waving Israeli flags as he arrived. Smiling, Cunio thanked the crowd: “Thank you to the people of Israel.”

16 View gallery David Cunio returns home to Yavne ( Photo: RHannah McKay/ Reuters )

16 View gallery ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

16 View gallery David is home ( Photo: Meir Turgeman )

16 View gallery ( Photo: Meir Turgeman )

His brother, Ariel, was later discharged from Sheba Medical Center and moved to his new home near the Nir Oz community’s temporary housing site in Kiryat Gat. “After two years of waiting, Ariel Cunio is finally home,” the Nir Oz community announced.

In Tirat Carmel, thousands lined the streets to welcome Maxim Herkin, freed after 738 days in captivity. The city was decorated with posters reading “Welcome home, heroic Maxim.” City officials, led by Mayor Dudu Cohen, invited residents to form a human chain from the city entrance to the Meitarim parking lot, where a celebration was held. “It’s a joyful day for the whole city,” Cohen said. “We believed this day would come. Maxim is strong, optimistic, and full of humor. The municipality will continue to support him and his family.”

16 View gallery An emotional Maxim takes the stage in Tirat Carmel ( Photo: Lior El-Hai )

When Herkin took the stage, he grew emotional as a video of the city’s efforts for his release played. “I’m here thanks to all of you,” he said tearfully. His mother, Talia, said he was physically weak but in strong spirits. His 5-year-old daughter, Monika, who lives in Russia, is expected to reunite with him in Israel soon.

16 View gallery Thousands lined the streets waving Israeli flags ( Photo: Lior El-Hai )

Herkin told the crowd: “I’m very emotional; this is hard for me. I want to thank everyone who gave their time for me and my family. You became one big family. Don’t lose this unity, stay together, help each other. I’m outside now, I’m free, and I see the sky. I love you all. I’m proud to be a resident of Tirat Carmel.”

16 View gallery ( Photo: Sharon Tzur )

Sheba Medical Center also announced the release of Elkana Bohbot of Mevasseret Zion, who returned home with his wife, Rivka, and their young son, Re’em. Hundreds of residents lined the roads to greet him with cheers and applause. Riding in a minibus, Bohbot held his son and wept with joy as he passed the crowd, forming a heart with his hands in gratitude.

Elkana Bohbot returned home ( Video: Gil Yohanan , Liran Tamari )

16 View gallery Elkana Bohbot returnes home ( Photo: Liran Tamari )

16 View gallery Forming a heart with his hands on the minibus ( Photo: Ronen Zvulun/ Reuters )

16 View gallery Celebrations in Mevasseret Zion ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )