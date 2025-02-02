Israel grants residency to 5 Thai hostages freed from Gaza

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel tells Thai foreign minister Israel will grant residency to five Thai nationals freed from Hamas captivity after 15 months in Gaza, calling it a humanitarian gesture

Roni Green Shaulov, Roy Rubinstein|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Hostage
Thailand
Hostage deal
Gaza
Thai workers
Interior Minister Moshe Arbel announced Sunday that five Thai nationals freed from Hamas captivity in Gaza will be granted Israeli residency as a humanitarian gesture. The five were held hostage for more than 15 months after being abducted during the October 7 massacre.
Arbel shared the decision during a meeting in his office with Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, where the two also discussed expanding bilateral agreements on employment sectors. Meanwhile, an Israeli delegation has arrived in Bangkok for talks with Thai officials on advancing cooperation.
2 View gallery
אזרחי תאילנד ששוחחרואזרחי תאילנד ששוחחרו
The five Thai workers freed from Gaza captivity
The five freed hostages—Sathian Suwannakham, Pongsak Thenna, Bannawat Seathao, Watchara Sriaoun and Surasak Lamnau—were released Thursday after 482 days in captivity.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
One remaining Thai hostage, Pinta Nattapong, is still believed to be held in Gaza, while two others, Sudthisak Rinthalak and Sonthaya Oakkharasri, were killed on October 7 at Kibbutz Be’eri, with their bodies still held by Hamas.
2 View gallery
התאילנדים בבית חולים אסף הרופאהתאילנדים בבית חולים אסף הרופא
Freed Thai hostages at the hospital
(Photo: ROYAL THAI GOVERNMENT/ROYAL THAI)
Ahead of their release, Thai Ambassador to Israel Pannabha Chandraramya expressed her relief. “This is a day of good news for me, for my country and for the world. I have been waiting for this moment for so long—I can barely breathe,” she said.
Upon their return, the freed hostages described harrowing conditions in captivity. They said they were split into two groups and held in underground tunnels, where they struggled to breathe, endured severe food shortages, and were subjected to near-constant bombardment.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""