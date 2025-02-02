Israel grants residency to 5 Thai hostages freed from Gaza

in Gaza will be granted Israeli residency as a humanitarian gesture. The five were held hostage for more than 15 months after being abducted during the October 7 massacre.

Arbel shared the decision during a meeting in his office with Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, where the two also discussed expanding bilateral agreements on employment sectors. Meanwhile, an Israeli delegation has arrived in Bangkok for talks with Thai officials on advancing cooperation.

One remaining Thai hostage, Pinta Nattapong, is still believed to be held in Gaza, while two others, Sudthisak Rinthalak and Sonthaya Oakkharasri, were killed on October 7 at Kibbutz Be’eri, with their bodies still held by Hamas.

