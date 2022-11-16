Russian immigrant killed in Ariel terror act laid to rest in Bat Yam

, was murdered when an 18-year-old Palestinian went on a rampage in the industrial park in Ariel, killing Laygin and two other Israelis and wounding three others.

Ladygin immigrated to Israel with his family five years ago and is survived by his wife Evgeniya and their two children. His parents who live in Russia came to Israel and attended the funeral.

"Michael came to Israel to start a life here, he didn't look at people as either a friend or a foe, he would help everyone, always the first to offer help.

That's how I want people to remember him, what a good person he was. My husband was the most important thing in my life."

