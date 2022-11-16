Russian immigrant killed in Ariel terror act laid to rest in Bat Yam

Michael Ladygin, a Russian immigrant killed in Tuesday's terror attack at a gas station in Ariel, was laid to rest at a cemetery in Bat Yam Wednesday afternoon.
Ladygin, a 36-year-old resident of Bat Yam, was murdered when an 18-year-old Palestinian went on a rampage in the industrial park in Ariel, killing Laygin and two other Israelis and wounding three others.
Ladygin immigrated to Israel with his family five years ago and is survived by his wife Evgeniya and their two children. His parents who live in Russia came to Israel and attended the funeral.
“I hope no other family ever enters this circle of bereavement," Ladygin's widow said at his funeral.
"Michael came to Israel to start a life here, he didn't look at people as either a friend or a foe, he would help everyone, always the first to offer help.
That's how I want people to remember him, what a good person he was. My husband was the most important thing in my life."
Bat Yam Mayor Tzvika Brot also eulogized Ladygin:
"Michael, together with Evgeniya and the children David and Damir, left their home in Russia five years ago to come to the homeland of all of us here in the State of Israel, out of a desire to be part of the chain of generations and to assure themselves and their family that no one will harm them," he said.
"That no one will challenge their right to be a part of this place, and to live here in peace and security. We did not live up to this task."
The two other victims of Tuesday's attack were identified as 59-year-old Mordechai (Moti) Askenazi from Yavne and 50-year-old Tamir Avichai from Kiryat Netafim.